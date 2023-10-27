The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Bridget McKenzie | Jim Betts, Catherine King need to take 'hotties list' issue seriously

By Bridget McKenzie
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like most women who have the privilege to serve our nation in Canberra, I had hoped the Jenkins Review into Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces would forever change the culture of all government workplaces in our capital - making them safe places for all who work in them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.