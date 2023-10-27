Times Past: October 28, 1963

Canberra is an active city and on any given day there are people walking, running, cycling around the city and into the surrounding bush land.
On this day in 1963, four Canberra men who left at 4.45am on a Saturday morning to walk 50 miles to Bredbo abandoned the attempt near Michelago after completing half the distance.
They walked 25 miles in a little more than eight hours and retired at 1 pm on Saturday. The walkers were Chris McCormack, Bob Haas, Eddie Wheeler and Geoff Marsden, the president of the Canberra Bushwalking Society, who decided on Friday night to join the group.
Mr Haas said that after they covered 25 miles, Marsden appeared to be the only one in the party "with any real hope" of reaching Bredbo.
"We all could have kept going but we were certainly not enjoying it. Geoff Marsden still appeared to be quite fresh, however."
The four men said before they left they were not topline athletes and were not out to break any records. They undertook the hike after hearing of the walking craze which began some time ago when President Kennedy claimed modern American soldiers would be unable to walk 50 miles in 24 hours as soldiers did at the turn of the century.
Mr Haas advised anybody accepting the challenge to make sure they were well conditioned. Several 20 or 25 mile hikes should be made beforehand.
