Are you ready for some intrigue? Because this is a night of excitement, camaraderie and a little bit of murder.
Put your detective skills to the ultimate test at Kingpin's inaugural interactive murder mystery night.
The first in a series of murder mysteries, the night will see guests immersed in an interactive night that transcends the ordinary.
Guests will be at the forefront competing as a group or individually, piecing together clues across the venue, and trying to outwit their fellow detectives.
MUST READS:
With each step, guests inch closer to solving the murder and unmasking the culprit - and there are bonus clues to be found along the way.
Stepping into the spotlight as the host for the evening is none other than Atlas Adams, an Australian actor and award-winning improviser known for weaving tales that leave audiences both intrigued and entertained.
Adams is set to guide guests through an unforgettable journey into the depths of mystery, where every twist and turn could be a clue waiting to be unravelled.
November 11, 7.30pm. Tickets are $85 from kingpinmurdermystery.com and include a free cocktail or mocktail and a $35 games credit for the arcade.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.