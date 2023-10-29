The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Kingpin to host Canberra's largest whodunnit with Murder Mystery Night

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingpin is hosting its first Murder Mystery Night. Picture supplied
Kingpin is hosting its first Murder Mystery Night. Picture supplied

Are you ready for some intrigue? Because this is a night of excitement, camaraderie and a little bit of murder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.