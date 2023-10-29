Times Past: October 30, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times shared the story of the faces of old Canberra watching the city grow around them and a writer's effort to immortalise their stories.
In the headlong changes that have marked the history of Canberra, some things remain the same. Things like Tom Gribble's routine of getting up and going to work.
It was 1931 and he was 20 when he decided to make a living as a shearing contractor; 64 years later he was still to decide when he should call it a day.
Of course he didn't usually get into a harness and shear the sheep anymore, that was for the younger men. But Tom could run the gang and wade in with other shed work when necessary.
"I like the job," he said. "But I don't think I can last much longer."
Not that he was referring to his physical capability, simply that Canberra's expansion was replacing the paddocks and the sheep he depended on.
Tom and 17 other veterans of Canberra's early days told their stories in a book, Voices of Old Ainslie, which was launched by editor and Ainslie resident Louise Lyon.
She confessed it was a labour of love, borne out of a fear much of what the contributors said would have otherwise been lost.
"Already two of the people I interviewed have since died," she said. "There is an urgency about work like this."
The catalyst for the work was the death of her grandmother, who had lived in Ainslie since 1939.
"She was a wonderful story-teller, but it all died with her. I knew then what I had to do," she said.
