Canberra International organisers have launched an audacious bid to lure Nick Kyrgios back to the ACT to play in the tournament.
The Wimbledon finalist has endured a torrid year as he's battled a string of untimely injuries.
Kyrgios has played just one competitive match in 2023 and missed all four Grand Slams. The 28-year-old has spent the past few months completing a rehab program and setting the ground work for a return to the court.
Canberra International officials have declared the comeback should commence in the capital and vowed to do whatever it takes to pull off a major coup.
"The invitation is there," tournament director Lawrence Robertson said. "We'd love to have him here.
"Nick's got to decide whether he wants to come and play in Canberra but he's got plenty of options as well. He hasn't been selected for the United Cup so we're still in the running. If you're watching Nick, we'll happily have you here at the Canberra International."
Robertson and Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy officially launched this summer's tournament on Friday, kicking off a two-month build up to a revamped event.
The competition, set to run from December 31 to January 6, has been upgraded to a combined WTA 125-ATP 125 level. The change will trigger a sharp rise in the quality of talent on display.
The Canberra International has a reputation of launching emerging players' years and the 2023 winners surged up the ranking after successful stints in the ACT.
Katie Boulter is now the highest ranked British woman on the tour, while Martin Fuscovics has also enjoyed an impressive year.
Prize money has also increased this year as Tennis ACT attempts to lure players to Canberra amid a congested schedule.
The high-profile Brisbane International, United Cup and Auckland Classic will all be held at the same time and act as crucial lead-in events for the Australian Open.
For Robertson, the Canberra event provides a unique atmosphere that allows players to build their way into the summer.
"The lift of prize money and points will mean a lot of players will want to come into Australia, get acclimatised and limit their travel," he said. "For us, we'll start to see a higher level of player pushing up towards the [top] 100 where previously we've seen players around 150 or 200."
Despite the busy schedule, Robertson is determined to lure some of Australia's top male and female players.
Kyrgios heads that list, but a number of other household names are also in the mix including doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata.
Further abroad, former world No.8 Diego Schwartzman and French veteran Benoit Paire are also in organisers' sights.
"We would love to see some of the best Australian talent," Robertson said. "There are currently 11 Australian men in the top 100, a lot of them are going to have their focus on points on offer in Brisbane, which is an ATP 500, WTA 500 event.
"There's some well known names in the global world of tennis we're hoping might choose Canberra and the work for Mark and myself is to persuade them that the capital is the best place for them to come and prepare for Melbourne."
Organisers are determined to ensure the fan experience matches the quality of tennis on the court and have launched a number of initiatives for the 2024 edition.
Themed days will be held throughout the tournament, including a pride day and Indigenous day. The popular twilight session will also return on the Friday night and there will be marquees promoting local food and drink suppliers.
La Brooy is confident the event will cater both to passionate and casual fans, and urged the public to purchase tickets before they sell out.
"We've got something for all," he said. "There's something for tennis enthusiasts, people who love watching the game and being able to be courtside up close and personal with the players. You're able to hear what they're saying, how they're talking to their coaches and get a real insight into the sport of tennis.
"Then there's going to be stuff for those of you who just want to come down and experience Canberra and our local produce."
