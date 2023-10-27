The idea that buses are better than light rail ("Electric buses are cheaper, more flexible than Canberra light rail," October 22) will come as no surprise to ACT Labor.
In 2012 the Greens estimated that stage one of light rail would cost $200 million.
The ACT Labor government's August 2012 submission to Infrastructure Australia concluded light rail would reduce daily ACT car travel in 2031 by 2.1 per cent (relative to business as usual), would produce $11 million worth of net benefits, but would cost $324 million more than the Greens had estimated (total $524 million).
The submission stated bus rapid transit would reduce daily car travel in 2031 by 1.9 per cent, would produce $243 million worth of net benefits and would cost only $49 million more than the Greens estimate for light rail (total $249 million).
The government did not publish this until nine months after the October 2012 election. That was long after the signing of the November 2012 Labor-Greens parliamentary agreement that committed to construction of a light rail "network".
Was Greens MLA Shane Rattenbury aware of the government's conclusions, before he signed that agreement?
The remarkable letter on the subject of SUVs and bull bars from Professor Joseph Ting (Letters, October 24) is notable more for its colourful rhetoric than for intellectual rigour.
He states "accident statistics conclusively bear out the fact that bull-bar fitted SUVs pose even worse risks to other road users" without giving any source of these statistics.
There is an abundance of statistics on road accidents and trauma, but very little that specifically addresses the effect of bullbars and SUVs. This may be because an early attempt to do this (Australian Transport Safety Bureau Consultant Report 200 Bull Bars and Road Trauma by R Attewell and K Glaze) found inter alia "it was not possible to draw firm conclusions about the contribution of bull bars to road trauma in Australia".
He went on to say "Errant SUV drivers behave like raging road combatants engaged in daily battle, weaponised by their 'out of my way' big vehicle bully mindset".
Is this assertion based on any research on the mindset of drivers of various vehicle types, or is it just the opinion of a rather obviously biased observer?
My experience of 25 years membership of a 4WD club leads me to think that reality may be the opposite of this. Many of us are normal every day drivers who go out of our way to show particular consideration to other road users when driving our SUVs (partly because of the ill-informed hostility of certain anti-4WD groups).
Selecting one particular type of vehicle for special restrictions is a very risky proposition quite likely to do more harm than good.
I have read with interest recent articles about the difficulties of parking very large vehicles. These enormous cars are increasing in numbers.
Twice this week I have seen excessively large passenger cars including the Nissan Patrol V8 (check it out - it's enormous!) whose drivers have their own solution to the parking challenge.
They simply use disabled spaces.
Such spaces are larger than normal so that drivers and passengers, often with not properly functioning limbs or hips, can open their car doors wide enough to permit entry and exit, something which is often very hard to do in a confined space.
Of course, not all disabled parking permit owners have a visible disability, but the two people in each huge vehicle certainly looked fit and well. I would suggest that the youngish, suited men who parked there did so simply because their very large cars are difficult to park in ordinary spots.
Disability parking spots are often quite close to shopping centres, reasonably numerous and rarely seem to be visited by parking inspectors, so parking without a sticker can apparently be done with impunity.
It is pretty selfish of them to occupy spaces reserved for people in real need.
It seems de riguer in the press to attack public education systems and public schools for perceived poor student outcomes. Teaching methods, and teachers, are always blamed. A better analysis is needed.
Funding is critical. Private schools often have vast pools of money from fees collected. They then receive, on average, 103 per cent of government funding per head (of School Resource Standard [SRS]) to the 87 per cent of SRS paid per head for public school students.
Public schools must enroll any student in their catchment area - despite their level of disability, disruptive behaviour problems, lack of English language competence or socioeconomic disadvantage.
Private schools can pick and chose their students excluding the most challenging and the most disadvantaged.
They can expel troublesome students sending them back into the public system.
Past research showed that academic outcomes of students were more related to a student's family background than the school they attended. But well-educated and well-resourced families will continue to move to private schools if the public sector continues to be underfunded, overloaded with challenging students and their teachers constantly attacked.
If we close special schools these problems will be exacerbated.
The ACT government's removal of some barriers to downsizing is welcome ("Tax breaks to spur on dual occupancies", October 26).
However, the imposition of an 800 square metre minimum block size for dual occupancy will exclude most people in Canberra and is arbitrary, was done without proper consultation, and is inconsistent.
I suggest the minimum be reduced to 700 square metres before the Territory Plan takes effect in November - including to provide more compact homes to address the "missing middle" issue.
The current 800 is higher than the 700 square metre minimum the Labor/Greens government has applied to its own "Fluffy blocks". In this case what is good for the goose is good for the gander - particularly since the Territory Plan now caps the second house at 120 square metres (which I support) to prevent over-development. Despite the long-running consultation over the Territory Plan, there was no specific focus on the minimum block size.
A general 700 square metre minimum for dual occupancy could result in two typical "ex-guvvies" each sited on a 350 square metre block. Compact, affordable, sustainable.
I suspect the current minimum size has more to do with not scaring the horses before the ACT election in 2024, rather than being a reasonable decision to reduce housing stress in Canberra.
How many of your readers have received letters from ACTEW stating that their meter readers are unable to access the meter box?
This letter is in fact a lie. Our meter box has been in the same place for 26 years. There is no dog, no fence, just a nice path leading to the unlocked meter box.
The letter goes on to say that because there is no access to our meter box, ACTEW has estimated the reading using previous readings. It says that meter readers need access to our meter to give an accurate reading.
The whole purpose of this misinformation is to suggest we install a smart meter, or else we should read the meter ourselves. Last time this happened, after some effort, writing letters and calling, I was able to speak to an actual person who told me that meter reading has been out sourced by ACTEW.
I can't believe ACTEW is telling us lies. I am sure most people would have left their meter in the same place for years and are wondering why the meter reader can't read it any more.
Bob McDonald (Letters, October 25) is unaware Australians have been "divided by the colour of our skin" since the First Fleet.
In the Australian history lessons I had at school, Indigenous Australians only ever got a mention when they rescued some white explorer who had got lost.
In one book I read recently about the early settlement around the Sydney area, one of the three times Aboriginal people were mentioned noted that they were not as much as a problem as the American Indians had been because they did not have bows and arrows.
The Voice referendum was a belated attempt to start making reparations for two centuries of appalling injustice. I, for one, am very sorry that it failed.
It has been reported 700 Palestinians were killed in one night of Israeli air strikes. I am neither for or against either side, but in no way is this a proportional response. For God's sake stop the killing.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
