ACT Brumbies prospects and a teen sensation headline a team of Canberra hopefuls with a chance to impress Australian coaches during a three-week tournament in Queensland as the capital revives a sevens pathway.
The University of Canberra has sent a team to Queensland on a mission to upset the apple cart and bring home the Charlotte Caslick Cup.
The Canberra outfit will play three sevens tournaments over successive weekends, beginning with the Gold Coast Sevens at Bond University this weekend. The competition then heads to next week's Brisvegas Sevens, and Queensland's State Sevens tournament in mid-November.
UC will compete with Queensland premier clubs Bond University, Brothers, Easts, GPS, Sunnybank, University of Queensland, Wests, Sunshine Coast, while the Uni Rising Stars [selected from the UniSport Nationals] and Central Queensland Bushrangers join in round three.
"Obviously an adjustment from playing in the uni sevens comp which is no longer running," UC coach James Erwin said.
"It's a really exciting opportunity to be invited into the QPR sevens comp. We'll be competing in that over the next three weekends.
"It was really, really important [to find a competition to play in], especially with the massive amount of talent we have here in the ACT region.
"Getting athletes exposed to the pathway, exposed to the Australian coaches, and playing a high level of rugby sevens is really important to them pursuing an opportunity professionally within the game.
"It's been really exciting to be able to get them a competition that achieves that for them and achieves that for the pathway here in the ACT."
Joining the likes of Brooke Gilroy and Ash Bishop in the UC squad is Australian schoolgirls representative Elise Simpson, who looms as one to watch.
"It's been really rewarding for the University of Canberra and ACT Brumbies to have an academy that allows us to foster both codes," Erwin said.
"Excitingly off the back of the launch of the ACT Brumbies and University of Canberra senior women's academy, we've been able to put together a really strong sevens squad.
"We've been able to create a daily training environment that has allowed us to put together a really strong group of athletes from the ACT and southern NSW region, and also expose a number of new rugby athletes to sevens."
University of Canberra squad: Brooke Gilroy, Bonnie Brewer, Chioma Enyi, Emma Vandervelde, Ashlea Bishop, Anastasia Martin, Charlie Brigstocke, Maggie McConachie, Sienna Edwards, Caitlin Turnbull, Kahu Kapea, Elise Simpson.
