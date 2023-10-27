The Canberra Times
Fatal Bruce stabbing: ACT Magistrates court charges Van Thanh Vu, 70, with murder

By Hannah Neale
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 1:30pm
A man has been charged with murder in relation to the stabbing death of a woman in a family home in Bruce last week.

Hannah Neale

