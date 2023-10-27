Thoughts and prayers for the Tuggers community this week - when neither KFC nor McDonald's on Lake Tuggeranong was open.
The KFC store, on the corner of Cowlishaw and Reed streets in Greenway, remains closed after a fire broke out in its kitchen on Wednesday morning and caused extensive damage.
The neighbouring McDonald's was also closed for a week, due to ongoing renovations, only re-opening on Friday morning.
While both stores were closed at the same time for only a couple of days, it's the first time in a long time that fast food hasn't been for sale on the lake.
The reason for the Maccas closure was a much happier one - the store is undergoing a $1.2 million facelift.
A McDonald's spokesperson said the renovations would be finished by the end of the year.
The McDonald's Tuggeranong is getting a new dining room, amenities and newly-positioned front counter and McCafe.
The KFC store, just few metres away, remains boarded up, the smell of the burnt interior still in the air.
A spokesman for KFC could not provide any further details on how much damage was done to the Tuggeranong store, when it might re-open or what staff would do in the meantime.
"Thankfully all KFC team members and customers were evacuated safely with no injuries reported," the spokesperson said.
"The restaurant is currently being evaluated and will remain closed until its deemed safe to reopen."
