The Canberra Miniature Railway is once again hosting two special nights of scary train rides for Halloween, from 5.30pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Bring the kids, bring the parents, bring the whole family for this family-friendly spooky event.
It's all happening at 501 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Symonston.
Tickets available at trybooking.com/eventlist/CMR.
The Canberra Handmade Market is on Saturday and Sunday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
The market is on on from 10am to 4pm in the Budawang Building, Conference Centre, and Coorong Pavilion. Entry and parking are both free.
More than 260 handmade makers and designers will have their wares for sale, including 35 attending the market for their first time.
The Canberra Horticultural Society is hosting its Iris, Rhododendron and Azalea Show this weekend.
It's at The Abbey at Gold Creek, just off the Barton Highway.
Opening hours are 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 3.15pm on Sunday.
The society will run its usual plant stall.
Come and enjoy a lovely display of spring flowers.
With Halloween next week, make sure to check out the horror-themed Amityville build from Rebecca Barter at the Canberra Brick Show this weekend.
See it and 200 more amazing creations built with LEGO bricks at the show on Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.
It's at Thoroughbred Park, 1 Randwick Road, Lyneham.
Tickets are $12 each for adults and children three years or over. Children aged three or under have free entry with a paying adult.
