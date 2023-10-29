It is welcome news indeed that clean air along with other environmental issues will become a human right ("Right to a healthy environment to be enshrined in the ACT's human rights act", canberratimes.com.au, October 26).
Given that wood smoke pollution in Canberra during the cooler parts of the year is often well above WHO and Australian recommended levels, the proposed human rights legal action provides further backing for the ACT government's decision to phase out wood heaters in the ACT.
While there has been some resistance to this initiative, a much greater number of Canberrans support the phase out. The lobby group the Australian Home Heating Association, and wood heater users, need to come to terms with the fact that clean air and wood heater smoke pollution are incompatible.
The notion of newer wood heaters being a solution is incorrect and just industry spin.
Re "Australia ignores US Five Eyes UAP briefing, as defence force mocks UFOs" (October 22), the human race has always been good at coming up with spooky explanations for unusual phenomena.
Over the centuries gods, witches, demons, leprechauns and aliens have been blamed for all sorts of things.
Now it's UFOs, or whatever they are now called.
I would remind everyone that the science of the atmosphere is only as old as when Captain Fitzroy, the captain of the Beagle that carried Charles Darwin around the world, charted a cold front across Europe less than 200 years ago. There is plenty still to discover, so let us get on with it.
Amanda Vanstone draws a very long bow in asserting that it is guilt which drove better-educated and/or wealthier citizens to vote "yes".
What? Where does the guilt come from? Surely a more reasonable explanation is that those groups had the luxury of a bit of time to think and read, and realise what a simple, non-threatening and sensible change was being requested.
Other groups whose stressed and time-poor lives limited their exposure to a diet of 2GB, "Trumpesque" social media hatred, and Sky, would have perceived only confusion and doubt where none existed.
I rarely agree with you Amanda, but I can usually see your point. This article was a disappointment, lacking any credibility.
I have a little advice for Nick Van Weelden (Letters, October 25).
Whenever someone complains about the perceived left-wing bias of the ABC, I ask them how many former Labor ministers have a long-running weekly one-hour radio program on the ABC's preeminent national radio station.
They usually don't even know about Counterpoint, hosted by Amanda Vanstone for over 10 years now, with blatant conservative bias. Tom Switzer's Between The Lines also has me dashing to retune.
The perspicacious critics will point to the radio program hosted by former communist Phillip Adams, broadcast nationally four nights a week. But when he inevitably retires, or otherwise ceases broadcasting, what genuine lefty will they find to take his place? I expect the answer will be "none".
Sometimes there is a benefit in seeing complex issues through the prism of sports. Scott Morrison picked up the ball, but dropped it in open play; ruled a "loose carry" by the public referee and penalised by giving the ball to the other "team".
Anthony Albanese ran with the ball, over the "try" line, but bounced it in attempting to score; ruled a "knock on", and we are currently undergoing the mandatory "dropout".
It's all prompted thoughts that the next "yes" team should be led by someone from one of the Aussie rules states, where they kick the ball to score, rather than run with it.
A much better game.
In the early stages more than 60 per cent of Australians supported an Indigenous Voice. Anthony Albanese committed to the process in good faith before the last election. It was the next logical step towards healing this country's relationship with the Indigenous peoples who had been here for 65,000 years.
What ever his failings, Albanese is a good man. He has a moral compass and the referendum was the right thing to do.
It failed because Peter Dutton and the LNP decided to politicise it. They fought a dirty campaign, they spread lies, fear, racism and promoted ignorance - "if you don't know vote no".
Australia desperately needs truth in political advertising laws. This campaign has show how both Brexit and Trump campaigns are our future unless there are stronger rules around truth telling.
Dutton has shown how low he will go to win at any price, including dividing our nation and appealing to its basest nature.
In England earlier this year the conviction of a man called Andrew Malkinson was quashed. He had spent 17 years in prison after being convicted of rape. He had been convicted by a majority verdict.
Majority verdicts undermine the standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt. To allow a majority verdict is to presume that the minority can never be right (or worse, not to care if they are). Experience shows the contrary; a minority can be right.
The fact that other jurisdictions in Australia have ill-advisedly allowed majority verdicts is no reason to follow their example.
The literacy and numeracy problems in the ACT schools are not coming from the school programs alone.
They are also coming from the very households the students are living in.
A school with nice furniture, adequate heating and cooling systems, and with good teachers won't solve the problem.
The households are suffering from unprecedented pressures from rising interest rates and the cost of living.
A household with a steady income and without external economic pressures will contribute a lot to handling this problem.
We need happy homes without the external economic worries that we have faced in the last four or five years.
I hate drugs. In the 1960s, when I first came to Australia, I would go to parties in Bondi and I would watch people line up in the kitchen to buy stuff without them ever knowing what was in it and I would think to myself "you idiots".
I haven't changed my opinion and I still think people who start to take drugs, given all the evidence, are stupid.
However, past government policy has not worked, and we need to try something new.
That is why I support the ACT's new drug decriminalisation policy.
What? The first "state" in the country to decriminalise small quantities of illegal drugs and now they're considering speeding and other fines to be based on income.
So if you're a "low income" person then speed away at your leisure. Just show us a copy of your last income tax assessment so we can determine how much you should pay for your misdemeanour.
Heaven help you if you're well heeled. And no doubt the tax assessment information will be held on file within the ACT government's systems for years to come, freely available for public servants to snoop. That's not to mention would-be hackers.
There is an easy solution. If you do the crime then pay the statutory fine.
Don't raise interest rates and hurt families. Instead put a freeze on property negative gearing and hit speculators.
If the RBA really wants to address inflation and not hurt families, the RBA governor would sit down with the PM and the Opposition Leader and get agreement on measures to get speculators out of the property market.
Sharon Wilson (Letters, October 27) in response to my letter of October 22 claims that settlements in the West Bank have barely expanded since the mid-2000s when they "took up less than 2 per cent of the West Bank". She failed to acknowledge that they now occupy 3.6 percent or 201.1 square kilometres of the West Bank.
It was only in June that the Israeli government announced plans for a further 4560 settler homes in the occupied West Bank.
It is the location of the illegal settlements as much as the area of land which is important. It means the Palestinian population of 3.7 million only have access to 18 per cent of the scarce groundwater resources.
Given not everyone can afford to purchase an EV it seems unfair to propose unlimited free parking to EV owners (Letters, October 25). It would only add to the congestion on our roads too. It would be much better, I would think, to encourage everyone to use public transport whenever possible.
Ross Hudson (Letters October 26) asks who votes for the National Party if not the farmers. Miners? Townfolk?
Alternatively Senator Lambie, you could apologise to taxpayers for wasting their money by spending time asking public officials dumb questions.
According to many wise people, including Martin Luther King, one's response to adversity is the measure of their character. Here's hoping Israel can show more character than Hamas by not adding to the multitude of innocent victims.
It's wonderful to hear pool operators are busy raking leaves, cleaning and refilling the pools before Canberrans rush to them. But remember the public also live in the Woden Valley. Is the Phillip pool ready for them?
Ian Warden ("Ticking off the TikTok ockers", Panorama, October 21) is bitter that his "yes" vote was cancelled by an ignorant hobbledehoy with a fraction of Ian's brains and refinement. I proffer him some Shakespearian wisdom in the hope it will provide some solace: "there is nothing either good or bad but thinking makes it so".
I notice there's joy and excitement about the opening of Uniqlo in Canberra. However if you're smaller or larger than the average, orders have to be made online. It's always hard to know the proper fit despite published measurements. I consider this to be sizeist discrimination. Shame on you Uniqlo.
Dr Jim Chalmers is well qualified to comment on the power of political writing ("Making sense of the moments that shape our country", October 27). He has practised the art himself. He wrote his doctoral thesis on the leadership style of Paul Keating. It is an excellent piece of political writing. You can find it online.
Will the PM Albanese please tell the people of Australia what US President Joe Biden said about the release of Julian Assange. We want to know.
What bothers me most about the literacy issue is the proposal that teaching methodology should be based on "evidence". The clear implication is that, at present, it's not. If it's not based on evidence, what is it based on? Can anyone tell me the answer to that?
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.