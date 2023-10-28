Your editorial "Snowy 2.0 a gold standard for stuff-ups" (October 26) is right to raise the issue of drilling to "establish geotechnical conditions". It is routine practice in any large-scale tunnelling through rocks of varied composition.
Before tunnelling began, an on-the-ground survey by a competent geologist would have identified and mapped any areas likely to cause problems, in this case poorly consolidated sandy sediments and limestone. Appropriate precautionary measures could then have been taken.
However, from what I have learned about the geology of the area, the advice of geologists and geotechnical experts would have strongly against attempting 40 kilometres of tunnelling.
As part of the city's heritage is the Y Plan and the glorious age of the motor car we should imitate the International Day of the Car and build a festival around it.
There could be international conferences on the pivotal role of roundabouts in celebration of the car and our city's social history.
The National Museum could rally its car collection. The Glenloch Interchange could be put on the World Heritage List.
The possibilities are endless and not a bike or Pedal Power in site.
I was shocked to read the finding of Conservation Volunteers CEO Phil Harrison's that "the share of species now listed as critically endangered - the last step before extinction - has doubled in the past decade." ("Australia's threatened species list continues to grow", October 26).
With climate-fuelled bushfires and floods plus the encroachment of urban development on habitat, the situation will continue to deteriorate.
Perhaps this is unsurprising given that in his 2020 review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, Professor Graeme Samuel found it to be "ineffective" and "not fit to address current or future environmental challenges".
He made 38 recommendations yet to be enacted. While ordinary citizens have influence at the ballot box, we can also join conservation volunteers and turn our backyards into habitat by planting native species.
In the meantime, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek should adopt Professor Samuel's recommendations and restore funding for the nation's natural disaster volunteer portal as Mr Harrison suggests.
The votes have been counted and the result known but not necessarily agreed with by all. I have good news for those that are disappointed.
If people want a matter raised in Parliament they can approach their local member.
That is a voice into Parliament.
If, for some reason, they don't want to do that they can approach another elected member sympathetic to their views.
A voice into Parliament.
They can also approach the PM. A voice into Parliament. If they are overawed approaching the PM directly they can approach the Indigenous advisory board that advises the PM.
A voice into Parliament.
They can approach the Minister for Indigenous Affairs, also a voice into Parliament. Or they can approach any of the other agencies created to manage indigenous affairs.
Given the choir of voices already existing one has to ask why another voice was needed.
Where's Albo? Why overseas of course.
Leaving behind a leadership vacuum, while he's swanning around on the international stage, following the failure of his Voice referendum, and amid a domestically and ever increasing cost-of-living crisis.
What is he doing as PM of Australia? He's just dodging domestic issues that need his attention and leadership.
Dianne Nash is correct in her letter "Come home Albo" (Letters, October 26).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.