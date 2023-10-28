The Canberra Times
SnowyHydro 2.0 site may have been a bad choice in hindsight

By Letters to the Editor
October 29 2023 - 5:30am
Your editorial "Snowy 2.0 a gold standard for stuff-ups" (October 26) is right to raise the issue of drilling to "establish geotechnical conditions". It is routine practice in any large-scale tunnelling through rocks of varied composition.

