You don't need to ask Australian women's flag football coach Paul Manera twice about whether they've got potential to win Olympic gold.
"Yes we can win, 100 per cent," Manera told The Canberra Times after flag football's addition to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
"There's no doubt in my mind. You've just got to get the best athletes you can, good coaching and high performance programs.
"If we, as a sporting country, have the right input to develop the program, then we'll get the right result."
Manera is in Kuala Lumpar this weekend as 20 men's and women's teams from 11 nations are competing in the first International Federation of American Football Asia Oceania Flag Football Championships.
Group games were held on Friday and Saturday before the medal and place games begin Sunday.
The tournament is Australia's debut in an international flag football competition and it couldn't have come at a better time.
"We're riding the wave of that Olympic momentum," Manera said. "After this tournament, next year is the World Championships in Finland, and then there'll be a lot more international competition leading up to the Olympics in 2028."
Canberra's Dani de Groot holds the most important position in the women's team, driving their offence as the quarterback.
She's one of five from the ACT that feature in the Australian squads, with four in the women's team and one in the men's side, and some of them may well be donning the green and gold at the Olympics in less than five years.
"Definitely they can be there. There's good athletes in the team now," Manera said. "As we move forward, there's also going to be a big influx of people coming into the sport."
The OzTag version of American football is expected to grow in the lead-up to 2028 as countries vie for gold.
A national championship is planned for Australia next year and Manera will be among coaches set to scout the nation for potential Olympic champions.
"We will scout everywhere. We have tournaments and we film the games and that's a big part of how we select players," he said.
"Lots of people in the back of their mind will be thinking, 'Geez, it'd be nice to go to the Olympics and represent your country'.
"This is a dream come true for people that have been involved in the sport for a long time."
While Australia has been represented at international events in American football, Manera said they aren't as established in flag football - a shorter, simplified version of traditional gridiron.
Unranked coming into the Asia Oceania Flag Football Championships, Manera is confident Australia can surprise a few teams and come out on top.
"The way I see it, we're the new kids on the block because it's the first time we've ever competed at an international level," he said.
"So we're a little bit behind the eight ball against some of the other countries, but we're looking for a gold medal."
