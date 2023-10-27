Wallaroos rookie Faitala Moleka has set her sights on playing at the Paris Olympics in an ambitious bid to star in both sevens and XVs.
The 18-year-old has been a revelation this year after making her Super W debut for the ACT Brumbies.
A maiden appearance for the Wallaroos followed in May and Moleka is now preparing for her fifth Test in the second game of Australia's WXV campaign, against France in Dunedin on Saturday night.
Through it all, the teenager has juggled sevens and XVs and she claimed a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the abbreviated format.
The fullback's current focus is on the Wallaroos clash with France, but conceded there's a shiny goal in the distance, Olympic gold.
"It's something I would love to be a part of," Moleka said. "For me personally, I'm just focusing on right now, which is the World XVs and just getting through that and having the best tournament that I can for Australia and my family."
It didn't take long for Brumbies coach and Wallaroos assistant Scott Fava to recognise Moleka had X-factor when he arrived in Canberra late last year.
The teenager had a head on her shoulders well beyond her years and quickly adapted to the elite level.
Each time Fava challenged her, Moleka stepped up and she led the Brumbies to a Super W semi-final.
Now, the playmaker has successfully made the step up to the international arena Fava is confident she's a superstar of the future.
"The talent and the time she had with ball in hand was amazing and we could see from the outset that she was going to be a star of the future," Fava said.
"She's got into a good position to understand 'my game needs to improve, I need to continue to work on those areas but this is who am at this point in time'.
"She's got the basis of a superstar of the future, a world XV player. That's everything she should be proud of what she's got in terms of weaponry but she's working really hard to make it happen."
Australia enters Saturday's clash on the back of a 42-7 loss to England, while France upset hosts New Zealand 18-17.
The French pose a unique task and displayed an ability to pounce on Black Ferns mistakes last weekend.
Moleka has embraced the challenge of playing the world's best and is eager to elevate her game to match the sport's biggest stars.
"Going up against challenging teams at the level, I aspire to be more like them and at the level they play at and that's the level of rugby the Wallaroos are aspiring to reach," she said.
