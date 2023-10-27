Local Indigenous fashion label Blaklabel Dreaming unveiled its first collection at a fashion show at the Canberra Centre on Friday night.
Behind the label is Wiradjuri artist Kristie Peters, who has made a name for herself through her art business, Yarrudhamarra Creations. She has completed several striking commissions for the ACT government, including the platypus design on a toilet block on the eastern shore of Lake Tuggeranong, a possum on a toilet block at the Narrabundah shops and an eagle on a toilet block in the park at Farrer.
Kristie is now expanding her skills into the world of fashion through her new label, Blaklabel Dreaming.
"Blaklabel Dreaming is an Aboriginal-owned- and family-operated business, dedicated to translating our unique Australian Aboriginal art into luxury clothing, homewares and accessories," Kristie said.
"We take great pride in each product and believe that our collection will become treasured pieces that tell stories for generations to come.
"Our products speak from the heart, celebrate Aboriginal art and culture, and are designed for anyone who appreciates the beauty of the cultural significance of Australian Aboriginal art."
Black Label Dreaming (BLD) stands for "Believe in yourself, Live your dream and Dream big".
Kristie hopes to empower other First Nations people in Canberra to get involved in the fashion industry.
"Supported by Canberra Centre, I am able to present my first fashion show, which was inspired by my late twin brother BJ," she said.
"My goal is to also provide a pathway and opportunities for First Nations people in Canberra to showcase their skills."
The Canberra Centre has been a long-time supporter of Kristie, including sponsoring her to travel to the Northern Territory to be inspired by the National Indigenous Fashion Awards.
Canberra Centre general manager Gary Stewart said they were proud to support Kristie.
"We hope to see her enter next year's National Indigenous Fashion Awards and be the very first representative from our region to do so," he said.
