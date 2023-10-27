The Canberra Times
Blaklabel Dreaming unveils first fashion collection

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 28 2023 - 12:00am
Local Indigenous fashion label Blaklabel Dreaming unveiled its first collection at a fashion show at the Canberra Centre on Friday night.

