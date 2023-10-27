Concerns for welfare of missing Canberra man

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a missing man in Canberra.
Police said Stephen Litchfield, 44, had not been seen or heard from since about 8.45am on Friday, October 27. He was last seen in Melba.
He is described as of Caucasian appearance, about 183cm (6'0") tall, with a slim build, and balding. He was last seen wearing a light yellow polo shirt.
"Police and Stephen's family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him," police said in a statement.
They asked anyone who had seen Mr Litchfield, or who may have any information about where is to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7577000.
