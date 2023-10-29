The long-awaited opening of a UNIQLO store in Canberra has been cause for celebration for many. With its vast array of simple, well-made and generally unadorned garments, alongside more up-to-the-minute fashion, the brand seems to be all about inclusivity.
And this extends to its sizing, too. UNIQLO's women's range extends from XXS to 3XL (which, according to its website, is the equivalent of size four to 18).
But if you happen to turn up at the Canberra store excited to spend your money on this vast range of sizing, you may well be disappointed.
As some disappointed punters discovered last week, the store only stocks XS to XL (sizes six to 14), with those on the outer limits of these sizes forced to shop from the brand's online offerings.
Where, crucially, they are by definition unable to try before they buy.
This is despite the fact that, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistic's National Health Survey released in 2018, the average Australian woman has a waistline of 88cm, making her a size 16 to 18.
Much is often made of the fact that UNIQLO is a Japanese brand, and thus its sizing may well not be suited to Australia.
But the brand has been on our shores for long enough to adjust to the wider array of sizes that exist here, much like in America or parts of Europe.
Thus the Australian stores have different versions of the clothes it sells in Japan, Thailand and other parts of Asia.
In this context, it seems almost inconceivable that in this day and age, UNIQLO, of all brands, has decided somewhere along the way to exclude those who don't fit within a certain size range from using its changing rooms (of which the Canberra branch has no fewer than 12).
And indeed, what's the point of having a pointedly wide range of sizes while not making them available in bricks-and-mortar stores?
Unfortunately, this kind of exclusion is par for the course for many who don't fit within the accepted size range of the average mainstream brand - UNIQLO is far from the only brand stocking limited sizing.
But why is this? Why, exactly, do so many brands actively exclude such a large proportion of the fashion-loving, money-spending population? And what's more, with no valid or even made-up excuse?
The new Canberra branch of UNIQLO is, we are told, the largest in Australia, but Canberra's population, other than being demographically small, is surely no different from anywhere else in terms of the size distribution of the many, many people who hope to buy its clothes.
It's tempting to imagine that the complaint over sizing is so ingrained and predictable that the brand hopes it can be glossed over as being part and parcel of operating a mainstream label. But the very fact that the problem is ingrained and predictable points to much more significant shortcomings in our willingness to be truly inclusive when it comes to fashion.
Quickly realising a shop just doesn't cater to you or care about your needs - despite these needs being fairly straightforward, like, say, the opportunity to try on garments in the store - is something to which many shoppers have grown accustomed and wearily resigned.
But you'd think a big, new, shiny, colour-filled store that also caters to lovers of monochrome would use the opportunity to champion its own inclusivity, rather than muting it so conclusively.
