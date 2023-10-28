The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies open to centralisation high-performance changes at Rugby Australia

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
October 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies concede a major overhaul is needed, but chief executive Phil Thomson has questioned whether Rugby Australia has the right people to make the changes required to revive the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.