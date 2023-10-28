A Canberran businessman is at the centre of a campaign to help former Australian Test captain Greg Chappell, and is hopeful his actions will lead to better support for retired legends.
Over $250,000 was raised from a testimonial lunch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted last week by Canberra real estate mogul Peter Maloney and former Essendon president David Evans.
The lunch was for Chappell, who has recently experienced financial hardship due to business struggles. Chappell never received a fundraising testimonial before his retirement like teammates Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh did.
Influential figures in sport, politics and business rallied around Chappell at the event and now the broader cricket community has also chipped in too, with a GoFundMe page raising an additional $100,000 and counting.
"Greg's never had $250,000 in the bank so that will really help him," Maloney told The Canberra Times.
The businessman runs 'Maloney's Long Lunch' every year in Canberra which fundraises thousands of dollars for charities, including the Chappell Foundation's campaign against youth homelessness.
However, having been a long-time friend of Chappell, who used to live in Canberra, Maloney decided to fundraise for the ex-cricketer himself amid his financial issues.
"He doesn't have a lot of money, so I thought we'd do one for him," Maloney said of the 75-year-old who rents his home in Adelaide.
"We got Cricket Australia involved, and Eddie McGuire was the host, James Brayshaw was the MC and Alan Jones gave a beautiful tribute. It was a lovely day.
"Greg had a health issue and he's coming good, but it's meant he couldn't do his consulting work and it's put a fair bit of pressure on him financially."
ACT Cricket's chair Greg Boorer, several Canberra business owners and Chappell's brothers Ian and Trevor were also in attendance for the fundraising lunch in Melbourne.
Maloney said the initiative highlighted the struggles of former top cricketers from an era before multi-million-dollar playing contracts.
"It's something that raised awareness for Cricket Australia and the players association," he said.
"It's probably why I did the lunch, to just prove to them it doesn't take much of an effort to raise a fair amount of money."
The Australian Cricketers' Association currently support past players via their health and wellbeing grants, medical and emergency support.
