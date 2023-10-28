If this is adopted it is essential that there be a minimum of six senators, not four, to prevent it reverting the current scenario of only two senators being elected at each election. If that occurred it would diminish the contestability at each of those elections for it is more difficult for a non-major party candidate to be elected with only two senate spots. A desire for a minimum of three at each half-Senate election would not only be about protecting the ongoing viability of the current independent Senator, but about ensuring the breadth of the ACT's polity's values and interests being fully expressed through their representatives. The 2023 referendum clearly illustrated the different values supported to the rest of the Commonwealth, and this should be properly represented in the Senate.

