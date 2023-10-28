The time is ripe for Senate electoral reform with no better opportunity for ACT residents to have their quality of representation in the Senate increased and enhanced than in this current Parliament.
But it will require the heft and commitment of the two current ACT senators - Katy Gallagher, a senior cabinet minister in the Albanese government and a former chief minister of the ACT, and David Pocock, an important crossbench independent who was elected on a reform agenda with increased ACT Senate representation being part of it.
Both senators are key to ensuring the 47th Parliament amends the Electoral Act to increase territory Senate representation - Gallagher driven by Labor's party platform and Pocock by the ACT's dearth of senators and the rarity of his own win against the powerful two-party duopoly when only two Senate seats are on offer.
But there is a hint that all their strength will be needed if the 47th Parliament is to increase the numbers of representatives for the ACT and the NT in the Senate.
Earlier this week, the Special Minister of State, Don Farrell, responsible for the administration of the Electoral Act, told the Senate estimates committee that just because increasing the number of Territory representatives had become part of Labor's national policy platform, did not mean it would "immediately" happen.
But why not?
The failure of the October 14 Voice referendum is not a factor, as increasing territory representation does not require constitutional change. The Federal Parliament has the capacity, through the plenary power in section 122 of the constitution, to make laws for any territory.
So increasing the number of senators in the ACT and NT only requires an amendment to the Commonwealth Electoral Act. Gough Whitlam, then leader of the opposition, introduced the Territory Senators Bill almost 45 years ago on November 7, 1968.
He explained its democratic motivation, as a "culmination and consummation of the process of representation of the two mainland Territories in the Australian Parliament."
Indeed, he argued, "for as long as the Australian Parliament is bicameral, it is in accordance with all our political tenets and instincts that all portions of Australia and all people of Australia should be represented in both Houses of the Parliament."
But while addressing this problem, the introduction of territory senators did not lead to an equality of representation in the Senate. At Federation the states began with six senators which grew over time to 10, and then 12 senators for each state from 1983. The NT and ACT have each had two senators since 1975 and until the 2022 election, the ACT had consistently elected one Liberal and one Labor senator. In 2022, we witnessed one of the most highly contested Senate elections in the ACT with David Pocock as an independent breaking the two-party duopoly for the first time.
To ensure this contestability is guaranteed into the future and to make sure the ACT is always taken seriously by the government of the day, the ACT needs increased Senate representation to bring it more in line with the position of the states and to make the Senate more representative.
One aspect of the current arrangements in the Commonwealth Electoral Act for determining House and Senate representation is that it reverses the direction of the nexus provisions in section 24 of the constitution.
MORE OPINION:
Section 48 of the Commonwealth Electoral Act provides that the number of senators is doubled and used to divide the population of the Commonwealth to attain a quota, and the population of each state is divided by that quota to attain the number of House of Representatives members to be elected in each state.
In the case of the territories, however, it is the reverse. The quota obtained is by using the number of House of Representatives seats to determine the number of senators - i.e. one senator for every two House of Representatives members which so far has only led to two ACT and two territory senators. This could change. The other significant difference is the terms of territory senators ends simultaneously with the House of Representatives and they are not afforded the continuous Senate representation enjoyed by the states under the half-Senate rotation system. This could also be changed.
Senator Pocock is advocating for six senators for the Territories with six-year terms like their state counterparts. Six senators with the half-Senate rotation system operating would strengthen the ACT's voice in the Federal Parliament. If this is adopted, then beyond the first Senate election of this new system electing six Senators, from the election onwards, half would be up for election - resulting in three senators being elected at each election.
If this is adopted it is essential that there be a minimum of six senators, not four, to prevent it reverting the current scenario of only two senators being elected at each election. If that occurred it would diminish the contestability at each of those elections for it is more difficult for a non-major party candidate to be elected with only two senate spots. A desire for a minimum of three at each half-Senate election would not only be about protecting the ongoing viability of the current independent Senator, but about ensuring the breadth of the ACT's polity's values and interests being fully expressed through their representatives. The 2023 referendum clearly illustrated the different values supported to the rest of the Commonwealth, and this should be properly represented in the Senate.
Changing the Electoral Act to represent this must occur during this 47th Parliament to ensure the Senate chamber, which holds key democratic functions, properly represents the people of the territories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.