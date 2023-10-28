The possession of a small amount of illicit drugs is now decriminalised in the ACT.
The territory led Australia into bold new ground when the legislation came into effect on Saturday, 12 months after the Legislative Assembly passed the landmark reform.
While fervent debate has surrounded the controversial change, it's clear the aim is to treat drug addiction as a health issue, encourage people to seek help and, in turn, alleviate pressure on our stressed court system.
The laws follow other health-first initiatives intended to destigmatise addiction in the jurisdiction, like the ACT's Drug and Alcohol Sentencing List and the decriminalisation of low level cannabis possession in 2021.
Canberrans caught with a small amount of drugs, including cocaine, heroin or amphetamine, will either be handed a $100 fine or diverted to a drug diversionary program, rather than face criminal charges.
But while Saturday saw major changes for possession, many enforceable laws relating to drugs remain the same.
For example, it's still illegal to consume and sell illicit drugs.
And as ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan reminded Canberrans this week: "Drug laws in relation to you driving a motor vehicle have not changed."
"That is, you are not to take drugs and drive. If we test you and if you have any drugs in your system, regardless of the level, then that is an offence and we will be stamping that out real quickly," Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said.
The new legislation is therefore not a green light to consume drugs and get behind the wheel of a car.
In the same sense, businesses will still have the right to exclude drug affected patrons.
Police have from the very beginning considered the reform to be problematic, with the safety of road users being a justified concern as we enter unknown territory.
Officers tasked with handling the effects of the new laws should be listened to over the following months.
READ MORE:
We'll soon see the results on the roads from the legislation's first 24 hours in existence, with police ramping up roadside testing and patrolling.
The ACT leading the nation in harm minimisation with this significant policy direction is to be commended, but it needs to be done carefully and methodically.
The government, which has been clear it does not condone illicit drug use, must consider every possible implication and solution because we don't want to get this wrong.
The territory can't afford any kind of grace period when it comes to lives on the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.