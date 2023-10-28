The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Effect of ACT's new drug possession laws on road safety must be considered

By Sunday Canberra Times
October 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The possession of a small amount of illicit drugs is now decriminalised in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.