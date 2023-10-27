A man who allegedly sexually abused a young family member for several years has been arrested.
The 39-year-old Theodore man will face the ACT Magistrates Court on October 28 on 15 sexual offence charges.
He is set to be charged with five counts of incest, nine counts of performing an act of indecency on a child and one count of performing an act of indecency.
The Friday night arrest came after police received a report earlier this week the man had been, since 2017, sexually abusing a young girl "known to him".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences in the ACT," an ACT Policing statement said.
"It doesn't matter how much time may have passed and it is never too late to report."
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report to police by attending a police station or calling ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
The ACT Policing website has a dedicated section for victims of sexual assault, with information and a range of advice and details of support options.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.