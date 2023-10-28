Tim Walsh gets the same call all the time.
It might be agents or headhunters from rival codes. They want to know about Maddi Levi, the 21-year-old flyer nominated for world sevens player of the year award.
You know, the one who broke AFLW combine records before finishing her rookie season as the Gold Coast Suns' leading goal scorer. The one who made the switch to rugby sevens and smashed the record number of tries in an international sevens season with 57 in seven legs of the 2022-23 world series.
If it's not Maddi, it's her sister and Australian sevens teammate Teagan. They grew up dreaming of dancing on a cruise ship but now travel the world dazzling crowds with a different style of footwork.
"They'd be chased by everyone," Australian coach Walsh said.
"They're an effervescent, competitive group. They mix in perfectly, there's always high energy and that competitiveness they both do have with each other and that they bring to the team.
"To have two sisters to be so competitive, so athletic and so remarkable, it certainly is pivotal to our team. Even from a marketing point of view, it's just great to have the two girls there working side by side and performing so well.
"[I get interest] about all our players to be honest. Of course there is, the girls in this team are top gun. They're the best of the best in oval sport, so of course they're going to be recruited and of course they're going to be good at it too."
Levi's stocks can rise even further if she is crowned the player of the year in Paris on Sunday. Either way, opposition coaches only have one more month to work out how to stop her before the next iteration of the world series kicks off in Dubai.
"In the gym, on the training field, she is so competitive. She wants to get better, she's continually thinking about her game, getting anxious about her game, worried about things and just striving to get better," Walsh said.
"There's no secrets in life or in sport, the harder you work, the better you get. That's a testament to Maddi, she is still quite young and she has still got that hunger and desire just to get better all the time.
"You do watch her and think 'what's she going to do next', because there are so many elements of her game we still need to work on."
That might be the most insane part. Levi, who broke the record of 52 tries in a world series season set by New Zealand great Portia Woodman in 2014-15, can still get better.
But how does a coach manage to find more within a player who has already been nominated among the best players in the world twice at the age of 21?
"It depends a lot with the players around her. She has got some fantastic players around her and oppositions will always try to shut her down," Walsh said.
"It's going to be an evolution of her and the team on how we can best use her strengths, how we can use the players around her, and how they can unleash her.
"The beauty of the group is we've got so many strike weapons that they can't mark them all. It's a combination of what the other girls can do and how she can play her role within the team."
Among that group is Charlotte Caslick, who won last year's world sevens player of the year award and would not have been out of place had she been nominated again this time around.
This time, Levi is the only Australian player to feature on shortlists for the 2023 World Rugby awards. She has flown to Paris for the awards ceremony, which will take place at Opera Garnier after the men's World Cup final.
Levi is joined on the shortlist by New Zealand duo Michaela Blyde and Tyla Nathan-Wong, as well as Fiji's Reapi Ulunisau.
"Breaking a world record shifted [Levi] into that realm," Walsh said. "After last season when she was nominated, to go back-to-back in nominations is pretty impressive. She's done herself and the game proud."
