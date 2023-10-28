A man has been arrested after the seizure of more than a dozen "prohibited" gel-blaster weapons.
The 24-year-old is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court next month after being charged with the unauthorised possession of 10 or more prohibited firearms.
In a joint-team search on Wednesday, police seized multiple gel-blaster weapons from a Ngunnawal home: eight pistols, a sniper rifle, a sub-machine gun, an assault rifle and two rifles.
Officers also seized one long arm air rifle and one handgun cartridge.
"Police would like to remind the community that gel blasters are considered prohibited weapons in the ACT," an ACT Policing statement said.
Anyone with information regarding illicit firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
