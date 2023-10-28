All roads lead to Rome, but could they also lead to the Moon?
Researchers have been exploring the possibility of creating roads and landing pads on the Moon by melting the top layer of loose lunar rock with powerful lasers.
Is it the next step in the frontier to the moon and beyond? Why would you need roads on the Moon? And what is the history of vehicles and transport on the Moon?
The Soviet Union landed the first rover on the Moon as part of its Lunokhod program. It landed in the Sea of Rains crater on the Moon in November 1970 and was the first remote-controlled robot to land on another object outside of Earth.
Next came the Apollo 15 Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) in 1971, which was used during the last three missions of the Apollo program. It was a car that could hold two astronauts, their scientific equipment, and the samples they gathered. It allowed the astronauts to cover more distance than simply doing it on foot.
In December 2013, the Chinese-made lunar rover Yutu touched down as part of the Chang'e 3 mission. It was China's first lunar rover, and the name Yutu (or Jade Rabbit) was chosen from an online poll. Unfortunately, Yutu stopped working after six weeks, with lunar dust being a leading theory for its malfunction.
And most recently, India landed its rover on the Moon.
Due to less gravity on the Moon, the surface layer of dust is only resting, and when humans or rovers begin to unsettle that dust, it floats about with the potential to cause a lot of damage. Down on Earth, dust and dirt are less damaging than Moon dust as our weather and water wear it down to make it smoother. On the Moon, it is very sharp and damaging.
During the Apollo missions to the Moon's surface, astronaut suits were damaged, mirrors used for laser ranging were scratched, and moon buggies overheated. Astronauts even had to be inventive at one point, fixing the fender of one of the vehicles with tape to stop the dust from kicking up and causing more problems.
It is an important issue to overcome, considering the three current rovers on the Moon and the future planned missions.
Not quite. Researchers from the German Federal Institute of Materials Research and Testing melted 25cm lines in a lunar soil substitute (EAC-1A, developed by the European Space Agency) using a 50mm-diameter laser.
They traced triangle shapes that could join and create road-like paths on the Moon's surface. However, each shape took around an hour to melt (the speed being 0.5cm per minute), meaning that it would take about 100 days to make a 10m2 area for something like a landing pad using the same laser.
It also means that the lens size needed to reflect the sun's light that astronauts would need would be about 2.37m2, which would have the same "laser" diameter of about 45mm - taking a very long time to pave the roads.
As they say, however, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will the lunar roads.
