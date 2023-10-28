The ACT light rail system reached 15 million trips this weekend.
The 12 kilometre track from the city to Gungahlin opened in April 2019.
Between 2017 to 2022, Gungahlin residents were nearly twice as likely to travel by public transport, and nine per cent less likely to travel by private car.
In 2017, trips were taken by car 82.5 per cent of the time, compared to 74.9 per cent five years later.
Public transport made up 3.4 per cent of trips in 2017, and 5 per cent in 2022.
Walking increased by 60 per cent.
The increase in public transport use among Gungahlinites is a stark contrast to all of the ACT, in which use dropped by 22 per cent.
There was a three per cent drop in car use across the ACT, and Tuggeranong is only region to see an increase (one per cent).
The light rail also travels through North Canberra, going through Watson, Downer, Dickson, Turner and Braddon.
However, public transport use has dropped in North Canberra from 2017 to 2022, from 6.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent.
This does not mean North Canberrans are using cars. Car usage decreased from 63.4 per cent of trips to 58.7 per cent, a decrease of 7 per cent.
And residents in this area were nearly twice as likely to walk and 9.5 per cent more likely to cycle in 2022 than five years before.
Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said a survey from September found 98 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the ease of using the light rail.
"In the past three months, 22 per cent of all public transport journeys across the whole of Canberra were on the light rail," he said.
"Light rail increases public transport patronage, with around 43 per cent of people who use it having not used other types of public transport previously.
"Buses alone won't deliver increased patronage on public transport, or the mass transit we need to move more people as our city grows.
"Light rail stage 1 has already shown it can provide these benefits to our city and its why we are extending to the line to the southside."
Construction on Stage 2A - which will see the line extended to Commonwealth Park - will start soon.
