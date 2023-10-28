Canberra's LEGO builders wowed audiences on Saturday, with impressive works on display at Thoroughbred Park.
Charismatic year 6 student Eric Wanigasekara, 12, showed off his modern version of Jurassic World which even came with a smoking volcano.
Eric has displayed his creations across Australia.
"I've been doing LEGO for seven years, so it all started when I was five years old," Eric said.
"I love all the skills that you could actually gain from LEGO, [like] hand-eye coordination [and] applications of engineering knowledge.
"Everybody should try LEGO. It's fun to always gain new skills and have fun when you're experimenting."
There are about 120 exhibitors from around Australia at the second annual Brick Show, Canberra LEGO User Group president Jake Radloff said.
The club has 200 members, including 70 juniors, with an even spread of ages and genders. The oldest member is 80.
The event raises money for charities, including Roundabout Canberra and Marymead.
"A couple of key standouts, is the train layout [with] 50 big tables, a massive big layout with lots of trains running around," he sad.
"There's also a system brick built crane that reaches all the way to the roof [and] a scale model of the Carillon."
Oher popular exhibits include a table of Lego Porches and robot Lego penguins.
Evangeline Lam attended the event with her six-year-old daughter Eden. Ms Lam said she enjoys playing with LEGO at home, particularly architectural models and the Lunar New Year sets.
"It's so versatile. It's not just a toy, you can take it apart and build it in whatever way you like," she said.
"We have family building time together, we do pack-up and organisation together. Those are very therapeutic."
The show was full of families and Lego-lovers, with new and secondhand bricks and sets for sale, ranging from $2 to more than $2000.
The Canberra Brick Show will continue on Sunday. Tickets cost $12 for people aged three and older, and can be bought online or at the door.
