Photos

See the best LEGO builds at Canberra Brick Show 2023

Lanie Tindale
Lanie Tindale
October 28 2023 - 7:47pm
Canberra's LEGO builders wowed audiences on Saturday, with impressive works on display at Thoroughbred Park.

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

