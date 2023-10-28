What was it they said during the week?
"The biggest false favourite in Cox Plate history".
Expert after expert had lined up to discount Romantic Warrior after a disastrous Turnbull Stakes earlier this month, the raider finishing fourth, four lengths behind rampant winner Gold Trip.
In the end, Hong Kong trainer Danny Shum and jockey James McDonald had the last laugh as Romantic Warrior claimed a thrilling victory in Saturday's Cox Plate.
The gelding lifted on the line to edge Mr Brightside by the barest of margins, with Alligator Blood finishing a close third in one of the race's great finishes.
It didn't take long to realise what the win meant to all involved as the photo finish popped up on the screen. McDonald's initial reaction can't be printed, his wife Katelyn was speechless on the Channel 7 telecast and you couldn't wipe the smile off Shum's face.
"I'm very happy," Shum told Channel 7. "I don't know how to tell you how happy I am. I tell you, I'm very happy."
Saturday's win marked McDonald's second-straight in the Cox Plate after he steered Anamoe to victory last year.
The jockey had a special connection with the Godolphin horse however this time, he said, was different.
McDonald acknowledged Romantic Warrior was below his best in his first race in Australia, but he's steered the horse to dual-Group One success in Hong Kong and knew exactly what he was capable of.
The pair will likely reconnect in next month's Hong Kong Cup and the jockey is tipping Romantic Warrior will be even better in more familiar surroundings.
"I just have a lot of faith in him," McDonald said. "I know there were so many potters out there for him and they had the knives and forks out for him but he just blew up last start and it was the run we needed.
"If we had one more run here we would have seen the Romantic Warrior that we know from Hong Kong and I reckon when he goes back for the Hong Kong Cup, that's when he'll be ready to go.
"We were always playing with fire but he was getting there and he's such a trier. This [Cox Plate] probably means more because I've had so much to do with him, the work I've put in, the sacrifices, as well as the staff who have done an amazing job. I'm proud of Danny and [owner Peter Lau] for having a crack because they can easily stay in their own jurisdiction."
Such was the close nature of the finish, almost all involved thought Mr Brightside had snuck up the inside to claim the win.
Co-trainers Ben, Will and JD Hayes kicked off the celebrations early, many in the stands at Moonee Valley were convinced the home-town favourite had won and even McDonald thought he'd fallen short.
The elation quickly turned to devastation as the result was confirmed but their father David, who currently trains in Hong Kong, was proud of the family's effort.
"We actually thought we won," David said. "All the family were together and there were tears of emotion. When a plan comes off like that, a lot of work goes into getting here and for the boys it would have been such a thrill for him to win and it's devastating he lost.
"It was a great ride, a very good horse got beaten by a very good horse, so let's get him in Hong Kong."
The Cox Plate was one of two Group One races run at Moonee Valley on Saturday, the Manikato Stakes quickly turning into a rout.
While Romantic Warrior won in a thriller, Imperatriz hit the front early and was never bothered in what was a glorified barrier trial. The boom New Zealand mare ultimately won by 3.25 lengths.
The victory came after trainer Mark Walker opted to remain in Melbourne rather than travel to Sydney for the $20 million Everest, with Saturday's result justifying the move.
Jockey Opie Bosson declared Imperatriz the best horse he's ridden and predicted her best is yet to come.
"It is a lot easier on horses like this," he said. "She just does it for me, really. She's something special. It's up there. I don't usually get too nervous but today I was 'walking the box' a bit this morning and didn't want to talk too much."
