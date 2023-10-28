The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Photos

Canberrans led pro-Palestine prayer in rally outside Parliament House

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
October 28 2023 - 8:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of Canberrans gathered on the lawns of Parliament House on Saturday night to pray for Palestinians following news Gaza is in a blackout and that Israel has stepped up retaliatory attacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.