The clock started ticking the moment South Africa lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in Paris on Sunday.
Australia has just four years to produce a remarkable turnaround if they are to have any chance of enjoying similar success on home soil at the 2027 World Cup.
Such a victory seems a world away after the Wallabies group exit in France.
Australian rugby is currently in disarray, beset by fierce infighting between the governing body and state and territory unions, poor performances on the field, a shrinking player pool and dire financial situation.
The quality of Sunday's final between South Africa and New Zealand, won 12-11 by the Springboks, was miles ahead of anything the Wallabies have produced under Eddie Jones this season.
Whether the coach will be in charge for 2024 and beyond is increasingly unlikely as parties take the first steps towards an exit.
With so many issues plaguing the sport, even the most starry-eyed Wallabies fan would be brave to tip the side to prevail in 2027.
There are signs of life, however, and former Australian fullback Chris Latham said a turnaround is possible if officials act urgently.
"It needs to start yesterday," Latham said. "It can't happen tomorrow or the next day. It's easy for people to say it's not going to happen overnight, but change has to happen overnight.
"We have to start early, we can't get left behind. It's going to take time to turn this around, four years might seem like a long time but we need to start that development now."
Rugby Australia has identified centralisation as the solution however received a mixed response from the franchises. The NSW Waratahs have jumped on board, while the ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds have agreed to centralising their rugby programs but want to retain control of their off-field operations.
ACT chief executive Phil Thomson has questioned the governing body's handling of the situation and hopes to work with RA to find a resolution.
RA boss Phil Waugh has returned to Australia after attending World Rugby meetings in France and Thomson hopes to meet with his counterpart this week.
Latham supports centralisation, but said the focus must be on grassroots and developing the next generation of players rather than chasing a short-term fix.
"We don't have to look too far to see what they should be doing," he said. "We've got to focus on development and money going into grassroots. With centralisation, that money's flowing down and it's not only money but you've got coaches and players developing to a common cause, the national team.
"Quick fixes only get us deeper and deeper into the hole. There is no quick fix, we need to spend our resources and time into developing coaches so they're developing good players."
