The ACT Brumbies under-19s team is out to complete an undefeated season when they host Sunday's Super Rugby final at Seiffert Oval.
The junior side secured hosting rights with a tense 21-17 win over the Queensland Reds on Saturday.
The Brumbies are set for a rematch with the NSW Waratahs after their 32-5 victory over the Western Force on Sunday.
The Brumbies under-16 side fell short of the decider with a 60-12 loss to the Reds, with the Waratahs to face Queensland in the final.
The Brumbies development program has been a key area of focus for the franchise as they look to develop the next generation of stars.
ACT general manager Chris Thomson said the results have followed months of hard work and urged the team to make the most of the opportunity to secure a piece of silverware next Sunday.
"Creating a strong under-19 program is something we set out to do at the start of the year," Thomson said. "Credit to coach Dan Hooper and the program that's been delivered.
"We're excited to host the final, it's important we have teams in playoff games and we're creating a winning culture."
The under 19s are riding high after travelling to Brisbane to secure a come-from behind victory over the Reds.
The visitors trailed 17-7 after 42 minutes before fighting back to hit the lead midway through the second half. From there, the Brumbies held their nerve despite being reduced to 14 men in a tense finish at Ballymore.
The win reflected the maturity of a side led by Junior Wallabies stars Lachlan Hooper and Toby Macpherson and sets them up nicely for the final.
"The trip to Brisbane is not an easy one," Thomson said. "They flew up and down in the one day. To create momentum in the second half, get back in front and then hold on in the last 15 minutes when we went down to 14 men showed a lot of trust as a group and was courageous.
"It was a big team performance. The starting 15 did well, but the depth we've been able to create meant we were able to pick it up a gear when the bench came on."
The Brumbies are pushing for a big crowd at Seiffert Oval on Sunday as they urge the community to get behind the next generation.
The under-19s team is filled with a mix of homegrown talent and external recruits, with 13 members of the franchise's Elite Development Squad.
A number of members of the professional Super Rugby side are expected to be in attendance to support their teammates and chief executive Phil Thomson said it will be a special afternoon.
"It's a great effort," Thomson said. "It's a credit to the program, recruitment and talent ID to do what they've done to get to the final.
"It's great there are so many local players in there. It's the Brumbies' way, we identify the best homegrown talent and then add talent from outside our region that fits into our program."
