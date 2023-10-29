The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Employment, Agriculture staff approve industrial action in CPSU bid for better APS pay offer

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The main public sector union has mobilised staff across two more departments to strike, dragging out a stalemate over a pay rise for federal public servants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.