Weston Creek Molonglo top-order batter Zak Keogh has put his hand up for ACT Comets selection with an impressive century.
The 19-year-old set the tone for his team's innings in their clash with Tuggeranong Valley with an attacking 109 off 123 balls as they made their way to 254.
The total likely would have been more if not for bowler Daniel Oshyer, who claimed 5-39 in a dominant display.
Tuggeranong reached 3-91 before stumps to set the stage for a fascinating second day of play next week.
Keogh was thrilled to reach triple figures and hopes he sent a message to Comets selectors ahead of the team's first match in their return to the National Second XI competition next Monday.
"It's helpful," he said. "The selectors are getting around to all the grounds and a lot of guys are putting their hand up and scoring runs."
The return of the Comets has changed the face of ACT cricket, with the stakes in the local first grade competition raised a notch this summer.
Players have been told performances for their clubs will play a key role in selection and many have elevated their game as a result.
There were three centuries scored across the region on Saturday, with North Canberra Gungahlin's Sam Williams and ANU's Lachlan Simpson also scoring tons.
For emerging players, such as Keogh, it also presents a pathway to senior elite cricket within Canberra.
"At the Comets we're doing as much as we can to prepare for second XI cricket and further," he said.
ANU 289 v Queanbeyan 0-13
Ginninderra 6-208 v Western District
Weston Creek Molonglo 254 v Tuggeranong Valley 3-91
North Canberra Gungahlin 9-257 v Eastlake
