Trainer Nick Olive has declared his fourth Queanbeyan Cup victory the biggest after Invincible Dash stormed to a second-straight victory in the country feature.
The gelding's triumph on Sunday came just 12 months after Olive moved from Canberra Racecourse to Queanbeyan.
Last year's win was a special way to launch his time across the border, but this year was different.
This time, Olive said, Queanbeyan feels like home and Sunday's victory carried extra meaning.
"It's worth a bit more this year," Olive said. "I'm well and truly entrenched in Queanbeyan now and it's our home track.
"The other thing is the horse is going so well. Going into the race I thought he could win so to get the job done is a big thrill."
Jockey Quayde Krogh gave Invincible Dash a perfect ride, carrying the top weight throughout the 2000-metre race as favourite Departing Bullet led the runners around the track.
The pair broke away from the field with 300m to run, before Krogh pulled out from behind his rival and stormed past to claim a memorable victory. Norm Gardner's Upper House finished third.
"He's a very tough horse," Krogh said. "He was obviously the class horse in the race, that's why he had to carry the weight.
"He relaxed beautifully. That was always going to be the concern if he was going to settle over 2000m and he did it perfectly. I put him where he wanted to be and he did the rest."
Olive will now map out a path forward for the seven-year-old who shows no signs of slowing down.
With another Queanbeyan Cup under his belt, the trainer is ready to launch an assault on country cups across the state.
"When these country cups come along, you've just got to target them because they're his sort of races," Olive said.
