Total fire ban north of ACT, but a cool change is on its way

A total fire ban has been declared for areas north and east of Canberra, and a severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Namadji National Park.
A total fire ban has been declared for districts to the north and east, including Queanbeyan, Yass, Goulbourn and Bungendore.
A warning for damaging winds was issued at 4.32am for people in lofty areas in the southern slopes of the ACT.
Winds could average between 80 and 90kmh with peak gusts in excess of 125kmh for parts of the Snowy Mountains.
Other affected areas include parts of Illawarra, South Coast and the Southern Tablelands.
"The warning doesn't cover the Canberra area, but it's not too far away. Anyone who's up in the mountains, it could be really, really windy up there but still a breezy day for Canberra itself," Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees in Canberra accompanied by high cloud, some sunshine, and strong northwest winds blowing in the region. Winds could reach up to 50kmh.
The UV index is also at 9 or very high. As the days get longer, this is expected to be the norm.
A cool change is expected to come to the ACT on Tuesday and this should also bring down the fire danger rating to moderate. Temperatures are expected to be drop to the October average of 21 degrees for the week, with a slight increase to 25 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Overnight minimum temperatures are tipped to be in single digits.
"It's fairly pleasant weather and lots of sunshine over the next couple of days," Mr Hines said. "Wind will still be moderately strong through Tuesday morning but that will be dying out by the end of the day and then it remains calm on Wednesday."
There is a chance of a shower or two on Saturday and Sunday.
As October comes to an end, it's been a fairly dry period for Canberra.
Compared to the average rainfall for the month, about 57.5mm, the region has recorded 32.6mm of rain so far this October.
