Sections of Burrumarra Avenue and Len Waters Street in Ngunnawal are closed as firefighters try to put out an apartment fire.
Police are diverting traffic around the area after a fire broke out inside the roof of the multi-storey Sovereign Hill building just before 7am.
Residents called emergency services after smoke was seen coming from the building.
Two fire trucks were at the scene along with an aerial appliance, and breathing apparatus support, as of 8.30am.
No injuries have been reported. The fire has been contained and teams are working on extinguishing the flames.
Sections of the local roads will remain closed through the morning. No delays are expected as arterial roads have not been affected.
Emergency services are expected to remain at the site for a few more hours.
More to come ...
