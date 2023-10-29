The intersection of Burrumarra Avenue and Len Waters Street in Ngunnawal is open after firefighters extinguished an apartment fire.
Police diverted traffic in the area after a fire broke out inside the roof of the multi-storey Sovereign Hill building just before 7am.
Residents called emergency services after smoke was seen coming from the building.
Two fire trucks were sent to the scene along with an aerial appliance, and breathing apparatus support.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said the fire had started in the laundry area and had been extinguished as of 11am.
No injuries had been reported.
Sections of the local roads were closed until 1.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.