In Garry Starr Performs Everything, the "disgraced" actor Garry Starr will enact every style of theatre imaginable, tearing through genres with little regard for personal safety and even less regard for art. Nothing is sacred. This comedy show is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday November 9 at 7.30pm. Contains adult themes and nudity. Recommended for ages 16+. For more information, see: theq.net.au.