Curated by Alexander Boynes, the long-established emerging artist showcase by Canberra Contemporary Art Space returns to CCAS Lakeside on November 4. It spotlights six artists - Zev Aviv, Lucy Chetchuti, Tilly Davey, Isaac Kairouz, Siobhan O'Connor and Gabriela Renee - with ties to Kamberri/Canberra and working across installation, painting, printmaking and sculpture. It's on until January 27, 2024 (closed from December 17, 2023 to January 15, 2024). See: ccas.com.au.
This all-new concert by Soweto Gospel Choir has songs and anthems ranging from the freedom movement of Nelson Mandela's South Africa back to the civil rights movement of Martin Luther King's America. It's on at Llewellyn Hall on Sunday November 5 at 7pm. For more information, see: premier.ticketek.com.au.
The Canberra Potters 2023 Members' Exhibition contains ceramic works made by members over the past 12 months and encompasses a vast array of works, from delicate porcelain vessels to bold, hand-built sculptures, and everything in between. It is on at Canberra Potters Gallery, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, from November 3 to December 3. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Ainslie filmmaker Aidan Keogh has been selected for the 10th annual Joy House Film Festival in Sydney, a film festival that celebrates joy and diversity. His film Goodgod Small Club is a short documentary about the cultural hub in Sydney that fosters artists, creatives and local businesses.
The Queer Comedy Collective sees M.C. Luka Musicki joined by Chris Knight, Laura Johnston, Sarah Stewart, Jeff Shen, Timo Lorenzen, and Holly Hazlewood - comedians from Canberra and NSW - for a night of celebration of diversity and inclusivity through humour. It's on Wednesday November 8 at 7pm at The Street Theatre 2. See: thestreet.org.au.
The Australia China Friendship Society will screen the 2013 comedy-drama film American Dreams in China at 7.30pm on Wednesday November 8 in Catchpole's Room at the Southern Cross Club Jamison. Set in 1985, the films tells how three young students from poor backgrounds established a reputable English language school. In Mandarin with English subtitles. $2 donation at the door.
In Garry Starr Performs Everything, the "disgraced" actor Garry Starr will enact every style of theatre imaginable, tearing through genres with little regard for personal safety and even less regard for art. Nothing is sacred. This comedy show is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday November 9 at 7.30pm. Contains adult themes and nudity. Recommended for ages 16+. For more information, see: theq.net.au.
