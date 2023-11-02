The Canberra Times
Capital Life from November 4, 2023: Canberra Potters and Queer Comedy are highlights

By Ron Cerabona
November 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Blaze

Curated by Alexander Boynes, the long-established emerging artist showcase by Canberra Contemporary Art Space returns to CCAS Lakeside on November 4. It spotlights six artists - Zev Aviv, Lucy Chetchuti, Tilly Davey, Isaac Kairouz, Siobhan O'Connor and Gabriela Renee - with ties to Kamberri/Canberra and working across installation, painting, printmaking and sculpture. It's on until January 27, 2024 (closed from December 17, 2023 to January 15, 2024). See: ccas.com.au.

