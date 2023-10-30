There's about to be one more thing to do in the heart of Civic.
Maniax Axe Throwing is heading to City Walk, bringing a little bit of viking life to the heart of Canberra from November 30.
In what will be the capital's second business to host axe throwing - with Axxe Urban Axe Throwing out in Fyshwick - it's no wonder that Maniax calls it one of the country's most popular experiences.
The company has had 15 million axes thrown across Maniax Axe Throwing's eight locations (with an additional Brisbane location also to be officially opened a week before Canberra).
The immersive atmosphere has four group lanes (with two targets) and eleven Quick Chuck lanes (with single targets), as well as a fully-licensed bar and dining area, offering viking-inspired cocktails in drinking horns, craft beers, wine and non-alcoholic options as well as piping hot pizzas, a selection of burgers, meaty meals and veggie options.
READ MORE:
And no visit is complete without taking a snap for your socials on the mighty warrior's throne, surrounded by as many horns, shields, axes, helmets and fur-hides as you can imagine.
They also specialise in hosting birthday parties, team building events with a twist, or bucks nights where you can challenge your friends to see who wins the title of ultimate axe-throwing champion.
For more information go to maniax.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.