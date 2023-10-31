The Canberra Times
Things to do: Wharf Revue, Damien Leith, Shortis and Simpson

November 1 2023 - 10:55am
The Wharf Revue

"Peter Dutton" and company in The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice. Picture supplied
"Peter Dutton" and company in The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice. Picture supplied

The satirical revue, in this iteration titled Pride in Prejudice is back. Created and written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, this year it is performed by Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Forsythe and David Whitney with musician Andrew Worboys. Sending up in songs and skits many social and political issues and leaders from Australia and around the world, it offers laughs at a time when life doesn't always seem to be amusing. The revue is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various times until Sunday, November 5, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

