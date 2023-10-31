Bungendore's John Shortis and Moya Simpson specialise in shows that reflect Australia's political, social and music history with a mix of comedy, quirky use of musical styles and vocal flair. Braidwood's Mikelangelo (Michael Simic) is a larger-than-life singer and songwriter of Croatian heritage, known to many as the front man of the Black Sea Gentlemen. This show is a cabaret, based on Mikelangelo's musical influences. It delves into the formative elements of his life, from his years as a Croatian-Australian boy growing up in Canberra to a performer and writer who has gone onto great success on national and international stages's. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au.