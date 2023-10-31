The satirical revue, in this iteration titled Pride in Prejudice is back. Created and written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, this year it is performed by Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Forsythe and David Whitney with musician Andrew Worboys. Sending up in songs and skits many social and political issues and leaders from Australia and around the world, it offers laughs at a time when life doesn't always seem to be amusing. The revue is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various times until Sunday, November 5, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Damien Leith (the 2006 winner of Australian Idol) and a 28-piece orchestra will take you on a nostalgic journey through the classic music of Roy Orbison, conducted and arranged by Australia's 2022 Young composer winner, Emma Greenhill. Leith is no stranger to Orbison's music: his fourth studio album, Roy (2011) contained covers of Orbison's songs and was produced by Barbara Orbison, the singer's widow. The show will feature Orbison's biggest hits including Oh, Pretty Woman, You Got it, Crying and many more. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday, November 3 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Bungendore's John Shortis and Moya Simpson specialise in shows that reflect Australia's political, social and music history with a mix of comedy, quirky use of musical styles and vocal flair. Braidwood's Mikelangelo (Michael Simic) is a larger-than-life singer and songwriter of Croatian heritage, known to many as the front man of the Black Sea Gentlemen. This show is a cabaret, based on Mikelangelo's musical influences. It delves into the formative elements of his life, from his years as a Croatian-Australian boy growing up in Canberra to a performer and writer who has gone onto great success on national and international stages's. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au.
Subtitled The Extraordinary Journey Of An Ordinary Transgender Woman, this show, presented by the Street Theatre in association with SpringOUT festival, invites you to join Katherine as she journeys through the trials and triumphs of her experience living as a transgender woman over the last three decades. With images of memories past and guided by a narrative seen through her own lens with humour, honesty and an unapologetic belief in herself, this hour-long performance will be followed by a Q&A session. It's on at the Street Theatre on Saturday, November 4 at 7pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
Andrew Bovell's play, which was adapted into the film Lantana, tells the stories of a group of characters whose lives interconnect - whether through marriage, adultery, chance meetings, therapy sessions or other means.
Free-Rain's production is on at ACT HUB until Sunday, November 4, various dates and times. See: acthub.com.au.
The streets of Canberra will be filled with laughter, determination, adrenaline and inspiration for this year's Canberra Times Fun Run on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
There are four distances to choose from Four distances to choose from - 2km, 5km, 10km, and 21.1km - and a fast, flat course that takes you past some of the city's landmarks including the National Triangle and Lake Burley Griffin.
For more information and to register see: solemotive.com/pages/canberra-fun-run-home.
On Friday, November 3 at the Basement at 7pm, Baggy Trousers brings The Sound of Madness with classics hits such as Our House, House of Fun, Night Boat to Cairo, One Step Beyond, Baggy Trousers, and lots more from 40 years of Madness.
Earlier, Sydney band Setting Sons will pay tribute to English rock band The Jam to get things started. See: thebasementcanberra.oztix.com.au.
Bring your favourite records and hear what's spinning on the National Film and Sound Archive's turntables on Friday, November 3 in the archive's theatrette at 5.30pm.
Proceeds of tickets ($5) help develop the archive's sound collection. Bookings: nfsa.gov.au.
William Shakespeare's Henry VI Part 1 is presented by Lexi Sekuless Productions in a rock universe where the music inherent in the play's poetry is amplified with original compositions. It's on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, various dates and times until Saturday, November 4. events.humanitix.com.
At the Street Theatre Two on Saturday, November 4 at 7pm will be a reading of A Better Tomorrow, a new play, set during World War II, by David Atfield, about two queer couples. This is a free event but bookings are essential. See: thestreet.org.au.
