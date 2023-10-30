The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Larkham, McKellar contenders to replace Eddie Jones at Wallabies

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The battle for the vacant Wallabies coaching role is set to be a race between the past two ACT Brumbies coaches as Dan McKellar and Stephen Larkham emerge as the leading contenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 9 of the AFLW season
Adelaide sealed a top-two AFLW finish with a thrilling three-point victory over North Melbourne. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Anna Harrington and Joanna Guelas
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.