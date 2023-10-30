As the weather gradually warms up heading into summer and more of us return to swimming outdoors, a little caution can go a long way.
Executive branch manager of ACT Parks and Conservation Service Stephen Alegria said Canberrans were really fortunate to have access to urban lakes, ponds and rivers in their own backyard.
The Murrumbidgee River running right through the ACT is home to a number of recreation areas and isn't bound by water quality issues faced by pools and lakes.
But the river comes with its own risks.
"We really encourage the community to be aware of [dangers and risks] before they go and when they get there," Mr Alegria said.
He wanted visitors to keep an eye out for debris, logs and rocks in the river as well as strong currents and cold temperatures.
While tens and thousands of people experience the river's calmness without any incidents in the summer, Mr Alegria wanted to avoid people unfortunately drowning.
He recommended the Tharwa Sandwash as a spot for parents to take their young children, because of its shallow sandy areas and picnic tables.
He said Kambah Pool, Pine Island and Casuarina Sands were easy and accessible places to swim in as well with shade and amenities close by.
Mr Alegria also asked visitors to be aware of their abilities, swim only if they knew how and not to be under the influence of alcohol while in such environments.
"It's not a swimming pool. It's not a controlled environment ... so these are pretty sensible things that people can do." Mr Alegria said.
"We love people getting out into our parks and reserves and enjoying nature.
"There's nothing quite like lying on a sandy beach under a Casuarina tree and listening to the river flow by. It's a beautiful experience, but we just want people to be safe."
He said it was best to plan ahead, check weather conditions and which places were open to the public beforehand, knowing that many popular spots were remote and didn't have much mobile connectivity.
Rivers are the leading location for drowning in the ACT over the summer months. More than 20 people have drowned in the ACT during the summer, since 2002.
The popular swimming hole Gibraltar Falls will remain closed until further notice after two young men died at the falls earlier this year. The walking track from Woods Reserve to the waterfalls is closed too.
The Googong Foreshores are closed due to total fire ban in the Queanbeyan-Palerang council area.
Red Rocks cliff in Bullen Range Nature Reserve is also closed until December 31 to protect Peregrine falcons during their breeding season.
There are currently 14 alerts about closures in ACT's nature reserves, the full list of alerts can be found on the ACT Parks website.
"We ask people to plan ahead," Mr Alegria said.
"Get on to our website, there's all sorts of really good information not only about where to go, but also how to keep yourself safe."
For those learning to swim, now's your chance to take kids and adults lessons on offer at public pools, including the Dickson Aquatic Centre.
Outdoor seasonal pools at Manuka and Canberra's Olympic Pool also opened their doors over the weekend for summer.
