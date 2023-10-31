This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
News of his passing was sad. He'd struggled with addiction his entire life. Surviving as long as he did was in many ways miraculous, a fact he'd noted in his own memoir.
But the death at 54 of Matthew Perry brought with it grief not just for the actor whose comic genius kept us laughing for so long. Seeing the razor-sharp snatches from Friends, the TV sitcom that made Perry famous, had me mourning for television itself. For the lost content. And for the way we once shared our appreciation for it.
Shows like Friends and Seinfeld, which threw up a mirror to the absurdities of modern life, and like all great comedy made us laugh at ourselves, seem to be thin on the ground these days. The last I can remember was Schitt's Creek, which wound up in 2020. Before that, it was Suits, so old one of its main stars is now the Duchess of California.
Sure, there have been attempts to reboot old faves, like Mother and Son, but they're so lame, so intent on not offending anyone, I'm tempted to put out a lettuce to see how long they last. With all the diversity boxes ticked, the new version of Mother and Son doesn't come close to the original. And how could it? The chemistry between Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald, the clever weave of pathos, comedy and bathos, that was a once-in-a-lifetime recipe no one could recreate.
Frasier's getting a reboot too but so far the reviews are unkind or damnation by faint praise. Here's The Hollywood Reporter's assessment: "But if there's nothing in the new Frasier that's painfully bad, there's not much about it that's especially exciting or interesting, either. Forget trying to live up to Frasier 1.0; with its mild jokes, forgettable characters and uninspired storylines, Frasier 2.0 barely makes any impression at all."
Ouch.
But even those pallid remakes are better than so much of what passes for content on free-to-air TV. Endless reality, which is anything but. Married at First Sight, Love Island, My Mum Your Dad, The Biggest Block EVER... The worse the dross, the shoutier the promos. And that's why, apart from the occasional early news bulletin the last full evening The Echidna spent in front of a commercial channel was when the Matildas were still in contention for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
It was appointment TV at its finest. But it was the exception rather the rule. The way we watch TV now has sapped the communal joy out of it. Once, we gathered in front of the box at the set hour. And we relived the gags the following morning in the tea room at work.
"How was George in that ridiculous coat that made him look like the Michelin man?"
"Haha. Wouldn't be seen dead in one!" (Thirty years later, we all wear the puffer - or Tassie tuxedo - in winter.)
Not that long ago, we begged Maddy to do her famous impersonation of Alexis Rose from Schitt's Creek. "Ewww, David," she obliged, pitch perfect.
And after watching the Matildas, the nail-biting joy at that penalty shootout was shared across the country after 4.9 million people tuned in to watch it. We watched together, we were in it together.
Streaming is no doubt convenient. It's also a bit joyless because it's no longer a shared experience. Even if streaming services now drip feed their hit series, one episode a week, the audience is unlikely to watch it at the same time. The spoiler etiquette is invoked. No one talks about the show.
People don't watch TV, I was told by a Millennial yesterday. "It's mainly YouTube and the water-cooler conversations can now be found in the comments under the video."
You know what? I'll check out those YouTubes, go hunting for Friends and Seinfeld highlights but you won't catch me in the comments with a bunch of strangers afterwards. I'd rather park my nose in a good book.
