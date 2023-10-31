"I have to say John, that most of those macho things you mentioned aren't, and will never be, on my bucket list," writes Ian. "Sitting on top of large animals as they gallivant about has as much appeal as sitting astride a nuclear warhead as the bomb bay doors open. I did go horse riding once, supposedly a sedate stroll through a rainforest. The experienced riders cantered ahead. I managed to keep up with them, but that was entirely my horse's decision, not mine. (I admit it was quite exhilarating.) As I get older, my bucket list gets shorter, not because I'm doing them, but because I'm less able to do them. The folly of waiting too long. And of course, on closer inspection, some lose their appeal. Now I'm focused on long distance luxury train travel. There are some good options in Australia, which I still haven't got around to."