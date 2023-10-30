The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

31 patients absconded from mental health units: Canberra Health Services

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 30 2023 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirty-one patients have absconded from Canberra's mental health units over the past year, health authorities have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.