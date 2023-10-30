Times Past: October 31, 1983

On this day in 1983, The Canberra Times reported on the America's Cup being paraded through Perth, celebrating the underdog Australian victory in the world famous sailing race.
From Perth: The Australia II victory parade was triumphantly welcomed in the centre of Perth.
Cheering crowds hailed Australia's latest sporting heroes as the cavalcade moved down the city's main business street, St George Terrace. Thousands of people jammed the heart of Perth to watch the procession of open sports cars carrying the crew and the syndicate which was behind the yachting victory. Matilda, the giant kangaroo with red boxing gloves, led the parade through the main streets.
Syndicate chairman Alan Bond and his wife Eileen drew the most applause from the crowd and many well wishers broke the throng to shake hands with the couple.
The America's Cup, mounted in an open maroon Rolls Royce, was flanked by two security guards.
The big parade ended at the esplanade on the banks of the Swan River for an afternoon of entertainment and a tribute to the victorious team which won yachting's most elusive prize five weeks prior.
