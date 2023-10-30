Canberran ParaMatildas star Carly Salmon is on a mission to change perceptions about disability.
Selected in the Australian squad for the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships starting in Melbourne this weekend, Salmon wants to be a role model for others to follow their passions, no matter the obstacles.
"I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old. It mainly affects the movement on my left side, which is fairly stiff. But I don't see it as anything that limits me," Salmon said from camp.
"If I can't do something, I often quickly find another way around it.
"I definitely hope to be a role model not just for people with disabilities, but people in general - we all have limitations of some sort and it can be so easy to give up.
"So if I can help one person see that you can achieve whatever it is you put your mind to, that'd be amazing."
Salmon plays as a midfielder and goalkeeper, with the flexibility of playing both positions very valuable in para-soccer where there are rules on how many players from different classifications can be on the field at once.
Classifications range from one to three with a higher number the mildest impairment, and Salmon is classified as an FT2 player. Only one FT3 player can be on at any time, but at least one FT1 player must always be on the field.
The opening match of the week-long tournament begins on Saturday afternoon at the 'Home of the Matildas' at La Trobe University, and will be the first ever international fixture on home soil for the ParaMatildas.
For an experienced para-athlete like Salmon who has also excelled in athletics and volleyball, she's been impressed with the growth of para-sports in her time.
"The changing landscape of para-sports continues to amaze me and I'm extremely grateful of the opportunities that we do have," she said.
"Para-sports has sometimes been seen as a bit of a novelty, or little events that they run for us on the side, to make them feel like we're being included.
"But I think people are starting to see that we can be quite competitive and worthy of attention."
If it wasn't for the all-abilities program run by Capital Football in Canberra that allowed Salmon to participate in a new sport, she might not have ever caught the eye of ParaMatildas coach Kelly Stirton. and earned selection.
Now Salmon has already notched three international caps and a goal to her name from the ParaMatildas' recent tour of Japan in September, and is determined to keep her green and gold jersey for a long time to come.
"Soccer is very new for me. I've only really been playing it for 12 months," Salmon said.
"After doing athletics growing up for 15 years, I eventually lost my passion for sports. So I tried some other sports socially to reignite that passion for being fit and active again, and soccer was one of them.
"I never would have thought that it would lead me to the ParaMatildas, but it has changed my life."
IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships - November 4 - 11
Saturday: ParaMatildas v Japan, 3pm in Melbourne
