1. For the anchovy mayonnaise, blitz everything except the olive oil and lemon juice in a blender until well combined. With the blades spinning, slowly add the olive oil in a thin, steady stream until all of it is incorporated and emulsified. Season with a little salt, which will amplify the flavour of the garlic and the anchovies, after which it may need a little lemon juice in response. This dressing will keep refrigerated for a week. It's good on sandwiches and can also be put to good use as a dip for crudités.