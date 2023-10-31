Ester, by Mat Lindsay with Pat Nourse, is an invitation to play with your food and enjoy the adventure.
It's born of an eponymous restaurant in inner Sydney, but it's proudly not a restaurant book. Think of it more as the foundations for some new ideas in your kitchen and at your table; written to be used, shared, read aloud, perhaps burnt.
Greens come up beautifully on a grill, and this is a perfect salad for moments when you've already committed to lighting the barbecue. It's happy on its own but also plays well with oily little fish, soft-boiled eggs, tomatoes at their peak, and salt-baked crab. I don't identify as a chicken-Caesar guy, but this salad is also undeniably chummy with roast chicken too.
Anchovy mayonnaise
1. For the anchovy mayonnaise, blitz everything except the olive oil and lemon juice in a blender until well combined. With the blades spinning, slowly add the olive oil in a thin, steady stream until all of it is incorporated and emulsified. Season with a little salt, which will amplify the flavour of the garlic and the anchovies, after which it may need a little lemon juice in response. This dressing will keep refrigerated for a week. It's good on sandwiches and can also be put to good use as a dip for crudités.
2. To make the salad, split the lettuces in half lengthways with a very sharp knife, submerge them in the brine and refrigerate for one hour before drawing off the brine. (If you have a vac-pac machine handy, it'll give good results here. Vacuum pack the split lettuces with the brine - not on full pressure, otherwise it'll crush the leaves - then take them out of the bags and drain off the excess brine.)
3. Prepare a very hot grill or a well-seasoned cast-iron frying pan. Make sure the cut surface of the lettuces is dry, then oil them lightly and sear very hot and very quickly, cut-side down, on the grill or in the pan. The goal here isn't to cook the lettuce, just to char the surface, adding a gentle smokiness and a subtle bitterness to the salad. When you feel the uncut side of the lettuce start to warm slightly, remove it from the heat and flip it cut-side up, to let any steam release and let it cool back down to room temperature.
4. Separate the charred and now-cooled leaves, dotting with paper towel to dry any excess moisture that may dilute the power of the dressing, then transfer to a large, wide mixing bowl. Add 60-80ml of the anchovy mayonnaise and toss the leaves well to coat every surface, adding a little more if it's needed. Grate the parmesan over the top just to dust the leaves, then add the toast and a generous hit of freshly ground black pepper. Mix again, paying particular attention to the toast to ensure it soaks up some of the dressing.
5. Taste and adjust the amount of cheese and dressing to suit your taste. You may feel the salad needs some more of either for added saltiness, but have a nibble on a leaf before you add anything - the leaves have already been seasoned by the brine.
6. Pile the salad into bowls and give it a drizzle of olive oil and a final light shower of parmesan, purely for aesthetic reasons, before serving.
Serves 4 to 6 as part of a shared meal.
1. Bring all the ingredients to the boil in a large stainless-steel pot, making sure that the salt (and sugar, if you're using it) is completely dissolved.
2. Pour this into a container that will hold both brine and ingredients and fit into your fridge. Allow to cool before use.
1. Heat oven to 150°C. Put the garlic cloves, oil and a pinch of flaky sea salt in a deep ovenproof pan or baking dish. You want the oil to cover the garlic completely.
2. Bake until the cloves are very tender, and just starting to change colour to a darker shade, about 45 minutes.
3. Cool briefly, then refrigerate. is keeps well covered in the fridge for a week or two, and is best kept in a cold section of the fridge.
Makes 300g of very useful flavour.
My first taste of a mango was of a warm, overripe and, I'm now guessing, slightly fermented specimen straight from the tree in the middle of a hot Australian summer. It was an experience I was not keen to repeat. So it came as a pleasant surprise to me that cooked is something well worth considering. When the mango is just cooked and has still not quite returned to room temperature, the heavily caramelised fruit has the texture of a condensed crème brlée.
1. Cut the four chubby cheeks from your mangoes; keep the skin on, but score the flesh side with the pointy end of a small, sharp knife in a crisscross fashion, cutting about halfway to the skin.
2. Coat the cut flesh with the brown sugar, giving each cheek a little flex to open its cuts and let the sugar in. Put the cheeks to the side while you prepare a whipped mango fool to go with it.
3. Cut and scrape away any mango flesh stuck to the pit, and purée in a blender until smooth. Combine the cream and coconut cream in a bowl and whisk to silky, soft peaks, then fold through the puréed mango flesh; it doesn't need to be fully incorporated, a little streakiness is fine. Refrigerate until you're ready to serve.
4. When you're ready to roll, heat oven to 220°C (if you have a wood-fired oven, this is its moment). Warm a well-seasoned cast-iron pan big enough to hold the cheeks in one layer over high heat. Once the pan is smoking, lay your cheeks in, flesh-side down. Give them half a minute on the stove, then place the pan straight into the hot oven.
5. Let the mango cook for three to four minutes until just softened and surrounded by caramelised and slightly burnt sugar. Roll the cheeks gently around to capture as much of the sugar as possible, then transfer them to a plate to cool to room temperature.
6. Eat your mangoes with a spoon, straight from the skin, seasoned with a little sprinkle of flaky sea salt, a spritz of fresh lime or lemon juice and a large dollop of the whipped mango fool.
Serves 4.
