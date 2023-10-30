The 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House reminds me that the Griffin plan included an opera house for Canberra.
Now that Canberra has grown to a wonderful city, an opera house should be on the planning agenda.
I propose it be part of the Arboretum, with a uniquely designed building which allows for outdoor and indoor performances and includes the fantastic views across our national capital.
Let's dare to dream, it will make our senses soar.
Perhaps some of Canberra's philanthropists could start the ball rolling. In 50 years' time people will admire their foresight.
Thanks to Peter Stanley for highlighting the state of Walter Burley Griffin's grave in Lucknow and the locals cleaning it (Letters, October 27).
It's not really for Canberrans to consider this question, as there are direct family relatives in America.
The President of our American equivalent is his great-nephew Peter Burley Griffin.
However, the state of Walter's grave is relevant. This was debated in the ACT Assembly on February 19, 2020, when Mr Raj Gupta successfully moved a motion that called on the ACT government to:
(a) acknowledge the significant contribution to our capital and consider naming future public places, for example, street names after Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin; and
(b) investigate how we can see further recognition of Walter Burley Griffin's gravesite in Lucknow.
It would be appropriate for either the National Capital Authority or the ACT government to implement this part of the motion, by arranging for annual maintenance with the Nishatganj Cemetery authorities.
The citizens of Churchill, Manitoba, used to run a sweepstakes on when the ice in the Churchill River would melt sufficiently to allow the grain ships into the port. The profits were used to fund community projects.
Perhaps the ACT should set up something similar - trying to predict when the "temporary" fencing around the Floriade site will be removed?
Re "Uni graduates luckier, not wiser", October 28.
In the early 1960s at the Adelaide Oval before play in a Sheffield Shield match, a friend, a uni graduate, was pressing the case with me - a non-graduate - for South Australian John Lill to be selected as an opener in the Australian XI. "You know he's got a PhD," the graduate assured me.
Lill opened the batting and was dismissed by Wesley Hall - playing for Queensland - for a duck. I suggested to my friend that the PhD was not much use when facing Wesley Hall.
There appears a delightful but slim chance that the dysfunctionality and nepotism of the US Congress could derail the absurd AUKUS deal for the purchase of second-hand [and later on new] nuclear submarines.
The stupidity of the deal is highlighted by the ever rising cost, now around $368 billion.
That sort of money could give us infrastructure and housing for a rising population, free university education, a viable public health system and the tools to deal with climate change.
Instead we are paying to rebuild the US ship-building industry and subsidising fossil fuels while our homes burn down.
Amanda Vanstone suggests that Canberra university graduates who voted "yes" are "out of touch" with the general population and have nothing better to do than "preen themselves with pleasure" claiming superiority over others ("After failed Voice to Parliament referendum, all governments must lead action", October 26).
Yet Australian higher education statistics report that about half of people aged 15 to 74 had a bachelor's degree in 2021.
While not all ACT graduates voted "yes", it is implausible that perhaps even half of Canberra's adult population is out of touch with the other half, or with friends and family beyond Canberra. Twenty per cent of the ACT population in any year are new arrivals from interstate.
Vanstone's repeated calls for unity and "working together" seem at odds with her divisive stereotypes of Canberra graduates, indeed all those who dare to study.
In World War II the death toll from the atomic bombs dropped on civilian populations in Japan is said to be about 140,000. The population of Japan then was about 71 million.
The death toll from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza is now said to exceed 8000 in a population of 2.2 million. Pro rata, that is much higher than the death rate in Japan from atomic bombs.
Enough is enough.
Inflation and RBA's cash rate reaction need to be questioned. The latest annualised September quarterly CPI has gone up to 4.8 per cent from 3.2 per cent in the June quarter thanks to OPEC. That is imported inflation.
If the RBA raises the cash rate on Melbourne Cup Day it will change the price of petrol.
When my annual car insurance renewal went up by 22 per cent I simply negotiated a reduction - otherwise a CPI rise.
Government domestic price control would be more effective than the RBA using its blunt instrument. Borrowers need a break.
The fourth prime minister of the modern state of Israel, Golda Meir, got it right when she opined "you can't shake hands with a clenched fist".
No nation state can seriously negotiate with states or other parties intent on wiping them out.
Doing nothing is not an option. It will rightly be interpreted as a sign of weakness.
Surgically removing the cancer (Hamas) is the only practical method of preventing its malignant spread.
Doug Hurst (Letters, October 23) hit the nail on the head regarding democracy. The referendum was not decided on colour or race. The constant denial and whining about the final outcome by the left, is "stirring the pot" and creating racial division and tension. Stop tearing Australia apart.
The referendum pointed out how "disconnected" the majority of ACT voters are from the rest of Australia. This is how the ACT Greens/Labor government like it though.
In recent days two major reports concerning the future of humanity have been issued. On October 25 the UN University warned of six risk tipping points with irreversible impacts on people and planet. On October 24, Bioscience released its 2023 State of the Climate report: entering uncharted territory. That was endorsed by 15,000 scientists.
It is now 31 years since the UN Earth Summit (which I attended as a senior member of the Australian delegation member) agreed on Agenda 21.
That was a comprehensive set of agreed proposals for achieving a sustainable world. It seems we have learnt nothing since then.
Despite the results of the referendum, the other steps in the Uluru Statement from the Heart will continue.
The voice was the easy part. Makarrata including Treaty will be more difficult but I want to focus on Truth Telling.
I feel no personal guilt for the past but I do recognise the need for truth about the nation's past to be recognised and publicly acknowledged. Truth will, among other things, focus on the atrocities committed. In this process I would feel it important that Indigenous and non-Indigenous acknowledge not only dispossession but the deaths and losses inflicted upon Indigenous and non-Indigenous, including upon the defenceless.
While non-Indigenous, particularly "Western", heritage has been prolific in putting up statues celebrating success, whatever it may have been, there is at least one other side to the events.
Along with plaques telling of the success there should also be told that other story, perhaps a commemoration of the adverse impact that the success had.
Pulling statues down is a failure to recognise the past and the dichotomy, and indeed complexity, of humans.
Given not everyone can afford to purchase an EV it seems unfair to propose unlimited free parking to EV owners (Letters, October 25). It would only add to the congestion on our roads too. Much better, I think, to encourage everyone to use public transport whenever possible.
Re the to-do about "hotties" (Letters, October 27). A story when I was a lad concerned an old bloke who said he never married because he had sought the perfect woman. "So you never found her?" he was asked? He replied, "Oh I did, but she told me she was looking for the perfect man".
Senator Shoebridge is rightly concerned regarding "defence" secretive arms exports, as they not only give Israel material support in its converting Gaza to a rubble strewn landscape but help Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi's killer, bomb Yemen back to the stone age ("Greens urge more transparency", October 26).
Rather than Victoria's tax (or excise), which was found to be unconstitutional by the High Court, a government levy could be added to comprehensive car insurance premiums for EVs. A road-usage charge could be imposed in much the same way as compulsory third-party insurance.
Given the Voice is dead does anybody care about closing the gap?
It's not more silver or gold the world needs, or more bullets or bombs, it's the itinerant rabbi from Nazareth, Jesus Christ, the prince of peace.
I had thought food labelling was now required to be more explicit. I was surprised to find a major supermarket branded cereal labelled "Packed in Australia from Australian and imported ingredients". Maybe one per cent Australian? Hopefully more, but who knows?
Re "Brindabella Christian College did not get approval for demountable classrooms" (October 30). Having recently changed the governance arrangements at North Canberra Hospital isn't it more than high time our ACT leaders did the same at the Brindabella Christian College?
One thing that comes out loud and clear from the Israeli-Hamas war is that PM Netanyahu, whose popularity had gone down the toilet, has had a dramatic boost in support. That's his personal dividend from the war.
Fair enough Ian Douglas (Letters, October 30), but when you look at the calibre of people the National Party put up as candidates you still have to ask why people, regardless of what they do for a living, continue to vote them in.
