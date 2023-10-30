The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Sydney Opera House anniversary should herald Walter Burley Griffin's plan for Canberra opera house

By Letters to the Editor
October 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House reminds me that the Griffin plan included an opera house for Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.