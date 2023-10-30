It's the type of love letter you only write when you know it's time to go.
And when it comes to Archie's latest song, the recipient of that letter is - at least in part - Canberra. You just need to watch the music video - with shots only a Canberran would recognise - to know that.
The local four-piece's song Out of the City was officially released last week, after appearing at a couple of shows during their most recent tour.
And while all four members - Grant Simpson, Xandy Wanjura, Liv Faletoese, and Geromy Houghton - still live in the city that they love so much, one half of the band is set to move to Wollongong.
"It started because I am moving, I'm leaving Canberra, and I love Canberra, I've been in Canberra my whole life. And I guess that thought was also quite scary," Simpson says.
"I'd also just left a relationship because I just didn't have enough time. I wanted to push my career with the band. It was very difficult letting go of something that was good for the pursuit of change and for the acceptance of realising that it wasn't the right time.
"And I guess I've found a lot of similarity between the two of leaving someone and leaving somewhere. And the song deals with both of those feelings tied up into one.
"But yeah, it's about leaving someone you love and leaving a place you love for the pursuit of change and the idea of growth."
Since recording the song in April - which they did, thanks to an Arts ACT grant, at Grove Studios in Somersby, News South Wales - Wanjura has decided to join Simpson out on the coast for the foreseeable future.
It does raise the question, however, where does this leave Archie?
Well luckily, Wollongong isn't that far away - particularly when you take into consideration that the band has got plenty of touring plans on the horizon, to coincide with the release of their first EP early next year.
"I'll be home all the time. It won't even feel like we've left, I don't think," Simpson says.
"But we get to reap the rewards of having a beach next door. And there's a lot of things that we can do. But everything is planned in advance now. So if we need to rehearse, we'll come back a week early before the tour and rehearse. If we need to write some stuff, maybe they'll come down to the coast and we'll write some stuff.
And I feel like we've been doing this long enough that we know how much we need to rehearse or maybe how little we need to rehearse."
It's all just part of Archie's new era.
An era where the band are more sure than ever of who they are and what their sound is.
"We wanted the first era of the band to be super approachable, and really friendly, and really colourful and fun," Simpson says.
"And I think this new era we're in, we want to be a bit more professional and show people that we've been doing this for a little while. And we know what we're doing now.
"Our music is a lot more professional. Our songwriting is a hell of a lot better. Our live show is incredible. And we're just really proud of how seriously we're taking things now, especially as an independent band."
Out of the City - along with Lowtide, which was released last month - is a taste of their upcoming EP.
Due to be released early next year, it's the first time the band has released a collection of songs, rather than one-off singles.
"Even though we touch into so many different genres in our music, it became cohesive, the more that we listened to it," Wanjura says.
"And the more that we got familiar with our own songs, that's when it sort of changed to being now it sounds like Archie.
"Even though there's so many different bits in there, it just sounds like us. And we just make music that makes us feel good and usually makes you want to dance or be driving down the coast with your hand out the window.
"That's the sort of music that we're going for. And I think that even though we didn't have a clear vision when we went into the Grove. It just came out the other end and it was super cohesive."
For a sneak peek of the upcoming EP, Archie will be at Gang Gang Cafe on November 12 for an acoustic preview. For more information or tickets, find Archie on Instagram.
