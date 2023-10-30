Our proposed model does not require an individual's eligible condition to be expected to cause their death within a prescribed timeframe. A prescribed timeframe has been a key issue and concern in the operation of the states' schemes as being arbitrary and difficult to predict, together with some illnesses causing severe suffering but not having a clear trajectory. An individual will still be required to have been assessed as having a condition is advanced where their functioning and quality of life have declined, any treatments are no longer beneficial, and they are in the last stages of their life.